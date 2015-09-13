Manchester United 3-1 Liverpool: Lessons learnt for Louis van Gaal's side

Manchester United were back to winning ways as they clinched a crucial 3-1 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford.T he Red Devils now have 10 points from the opening 5 games and are second in Premier League table.

The Red Devils opened the acount by a brilliantly worked freekick which was finished by Daley Blind. After some time Ander Herrera converted the penalty after a late foul by Joe Gomez on him. Christian Benteke brought some hope for the Merseyside club as he scored an acrobatic overhead kick but new boy Anthony Martial put the game to the bed wih a sublime finish. Here are the talking points from the game.

Blind can do well against strong strikers

After the Swansea game, there were doubts over Blind’s position in the starting eleven. However, the Dutchman proved his critics wrong by delivering a brilliant performance. He was able to keep the towering Benteke quiet and made most clearances on the pitch including a goal line one. Blind’s positioning was pin-point which helped him in defending. On top of this he grabbed an important goal which opened the floodgates for United and was one of the best performer on the pitch. Slowly and steadily the Dutch international is proving that he can continue to play as a centreback throughout this season.

Memphis Depay needs time to adjust to Premier League

Depay endured a very frustrating time on Saturday. The Dutch winger has been too predictable for his opponents. He has been doing well in Champions League as he has grabbed 2 goals and 1 assist in two matches. This basically shows that the 21 year old needs time to adapt in Premier League. He showed some promising signs in the game but fans need to be patient with him.

Maraoune Fellaini should not start as a lone striker

The Big Belgian started upfront in the absence of Wayne Rooney but he hardly affected the game in the first half. He was not making any movement behind the defenders. In his Everton days he used to start as a striker only when there was someone who could partner him ahead. It was evident yesterday that he needs a partner ahead to flourish. So if Fellaini has to start as a number nine, Louis Van Gaal needs to change the formation as it is not working in 4-2-3-1.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Michael Carrick-big game midfield pair

The midfield duo of Schweinsteiger and Carrick bossed the game. There were eyebrows raised when the team news came out as Morgan Schneiderlin was on the bench. The former Saints midfielder has performed well in all the games so it was surprising, but as the game went on the decision looked perfect. The experience of this veterans helped United in dominating the midfield and didn’t allow Liverpool to build any attacks. United can surely count on these two players for big performances in big games.

Ashley Young brings directness to the game

Young has rejuvenated himself under Van Gaal. He proved again that he is a crucial member of the team.His introduction changed the game completely as he brought directness into the game. He caused all types of problems for Nathaniel Clyne. The Englishman won the freekick which led to the first goal and assisted the third goal. United can use Young in such type of matches when things are not going their way as Young surely brings a different dimension to their gameplay.