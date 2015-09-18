Focus: West Ham's danger men ahead of trip to Manchester

West Ham United travel to the Etihad Stadium in Saturday evening's Premier League fixture, with a view to reinforcing their away victories against Arsenal and Liverpool against Manchester City.

They have been effective as a team, defending as a unit, and hitting teams on the counter, and more of the same is to be expected against one of only two unbeaten sides in the league - in City.

But they do have key players who can pose a threat to the City back-line, yet to be penetrated yet this season. We take a look at the players who City will have to keep a keen eye on throughout the match on Saturday, below:

1. Dimitri Payet

The French midfielder arrived from Olympique Marseille this summer for an undisclosed fee, but whatever the fee - believed to be around £10million pounds - the Hammers seemed to have grabbed a bargain.

The creative midfielder has been at the heart of everything in an attacking sense for West Ham this season, and he topped his performances so far by bagging a brace against Newcastle United on Monday night, the first of which was a beauty to behold.

He will have to be on the ball and be economical with his possession, as he's unlikely to see much of the ball in attacking areas with West Ham hoping to counter at pace and to devastating effect.

2. Andy Carroll

The injury-hit striker made his return to the team as a late substitute in the win over his former club Newcastle. Whether he will start or not remains to be seen, but he will surely feature at some point.

He will be an effective player in West Ham's counter-attacking system, holding the ball up to bring speedier, trickier players into play, such as Payet and Victor Moses.

He is also no stranger to being on the right side of a victory against City, as he scored two in a 3-0 win for former club Liverpool at Anfield in 2011. City will be weary of the aerial presence Carroll offers, because he adds another dimension which can easily spell problems if not defended properly.

3. Victor Moses

The Chelsea loanee, on his third loan spell from his parent club, had an impressive debut against Newcastle, looking tricky and dangerous throughout.

If Carroll does play, Moses will have a target man, so he could have a creative influence. He is another player who’ll be effective on the counter, with his speed and tireless work down either flank.

Moses is as capable of beating a player as he is capable of whipping in a dangerous ball, so he has added dimensions to his game with which to attack City.

4. Diafra Sakho

Now in his second season with West Ham, Sakho has scored just the once this season, in the victory at Anfield. His debut season, however, was impressive, scoring a total of ten gaols in 23 games.

He is pacey and dangerous, with his mobility making him hard to mark. He is a hard footballer to keep quiet and can get involved with creating assists as well.

On the break, he will be a willing runner leading the line, if selected over Carroll. He will hope to carry on his prolific record for the visitors and contribute to another famous victory this season.

5. Aaron Cresswell

The young full-back joined from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2014, and emerged as the club’s first choice left-back last season in an impressive debut campaign.

He is an attacking threat, and gets his fair share of assists too. He will have to play with plenty of energy against City, having to be solid defensively and provide an attacking outlet at the other end.