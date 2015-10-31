West Brom 2-3 Leicester: Post-match news

Leicester City kept up their ruthless form this season as they came from a goal down to beat West Brom 3-2. Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were the star attractions at the Hawthorns, sharing the goals between them.

Leicester consolidate third place

The Foxes forced their way up the Premier League table into third place - after their impressive win against West Brom. After defeat against Arsenal back in late September, Leicester have taken 10 points from 12 in their last four league games.

Sitting third in the table, people have and will continue to write off Leicester's chances of a strong finish this season. However, Claudio Ranieri's side haven't shown any signs of stopping yet, so they could be the surprise package this season.

Magic Mahrez to the rescue

Riyad Mahrez collected a brace in the game, scoring both goals within seven minutes of each other. Some would have thought that he was becoming out of favour under Ranieri after coming on as a substitute in recent Premier League matches, but the creative Algerian came back with a bang.

Speaking after the game, Mahrez talked about how he is enjoying his time and the club along with its attacking style of play.

"I am really enjoying playing in this team, we play really good always attacking, not staying behind. We work very hard, attacking play and everyone is happy, the team, the club and the city."

Vardy shines again

Whilst Riyad Mahrez took most of the plaudits in the game, Jamie Vardy continued his fine goal-scoring form again, making it eight goals in eight games for him. He has now levelled a record set by Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy and Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge for eight goals in as many games.

When asked about breaking the record, Vardy was focusing more on getting another three points next week against Watford.

"Obviously if I achieved it it would be an absolute honour, but now I've got to prepare for the next game next week, knuckle down and hopefully score in that one."