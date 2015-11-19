Vardy 'deserves a new deal' says Ian Wright

After an unbelievable start to the Premier League season, it seems Jamie Vardy has earned plenty of fans, but none more so than Arsenal legend Ian Wright.

The current top-scorer in the English first division has sparkled so far this campaign; scoring 12 goals in as many games. Due to this red-hot form, it was inevitable that Vardy would be linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium.

However, former England man, Wright, has instructed Claudio Ranieri and the Foxes to offer the ex-Fleetwood Town front-man a new contract to keep him in the Midlands.

'Bigger clubs knocking'

In an interview with BBC Radio Leicester, the 52 year-old has called for the high-flying Foxes to offer Vardy a 'bumper new deal' to keep him at the King Power Stadium. With the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and even Real Madrid reportedly interested, it appears this view is shared by most in the Midlands.

In three years at the Premier League outfit, the speedy forward has become an increasingly popular and crucial player to the Foxes - which is why it is so important that Vardy stays at Leicester.

On the other hand, regardless of the calls for a new contract, Wright has stated that nobody would 'begrudge' him a move away from Leicester to a 'bigger' club.

Highly-rated

Having made no secret of his admiration of Vardy in the past, the Englishman appears to be justified in these calls for a new deal. Previously, the ex-Crystal Palace forward has labelled the 28 year-old as 'magnificent' and has even made suggestions that he should lead the line for England at Euro 2016.

Highlighting his constant 'energy', the former Non-League star has terrorised Premier League defences throughout the campaign. As a matter of fact, since his £1million transfer to the Foxes in the summer of 2012, Vardy has ironically drawn comparisons with Wright due to his outstanding ascent from Conference football.

So with him eyeing Ruud Van Nistlerooy's record, will Jamie Vardy stay at Leicester City?