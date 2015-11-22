Pochettino proud following comprehensive derby day victory

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was left delighted as his side ran out victorious against a sorry West Ham United at White Hart Lane on Sunday afternoon, winning 4-1.

Kane amongst the goals again

Fresh from adding to his England caps against Spain and France respectively last week, Harry Kane scored for the fifth consecutive club game as he sent his boyhood team within four points of Leicester City at the top of the Premier League.

Kane opened the scoring following a deflected Dele Alli strike, turning former England under-21 teammate Carl Jenkinson in the process, as he fired past Adrian in the West Ham goal.

With the match struggling to get going in the opening quarter of an hour, Tottenham quickly added to their opener as Toby Alderweireld flicked a Christian Eriksen corner past the Spaniard in the Hammers goal at the near post.

It took just five minutes for Spurs to add to their lead after the break, with Kane pouncing on a James Tomkins mistake before firing low from 25 yards.

Kyle Walker added to the scoresheet with the pick of the goals, as he created an opening with Son Heung-Min and slotted the ball into the corner of the net with the outside of his right boot.

The one negative Pochettino will take from the match will have been a late consolation for the East Londoners as a Walker error eventually led to Manuel Lanzini firing into the roof of the net past Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris.

An amazing performance

Tottenham’s Argentinian head coach Pochettino struggled to hide his pride as his Tottenham side extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 12 matches.

Speaking after the final whistle, the former Southampton boss thought it was “an amazing performance” and could only summarise the result with the word “proud”.

Having been at the club since the summer of 2014, Pochettino claimed the demolition of the Hammers was the “best performance since I have been here [at Tottenham]”.

“Everyone was superb”

The view of Pochettino was echoed by goalscorer Kane as he explained the philosophy of Pochettino, mentioning how the side “pressed with energy” and “came out flying”.

The fixtures don’t get any less important for Tottenham, however, with Chelsea the next visitors to White Hart Lane in a midday kick-off next Sunday. Discussing the contest next week, Kane seemed in an optimistic mood, saying “bring on Chelsea…we’re full of confidence and can beat anyone”.

West Ham beaten by the better side

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic had few complaints with the outcome, claiming his fellow London side were simply “quicker and stronger” following an uneventful opening period.

The former Croatian international went on to apologise to the travelling fans before promising “we’re going to bounce back” at home to West Bromwich Albion next Sunday.

A positive start to the season continues

Tottenham remain fifth following the victory, with West Ham still sixth, but moved to within two points of North London rivals Arsenal in fourth place ahead of a vital few weeks as the Christmas fixture list and fatigue begins to kick in.