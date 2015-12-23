No news on managerial front as caretaker Curtis takes Swansea's pre-match presser

Alan Curtis was able to offer no news regarding Swansea City's search for a new manager when he faced the press on Wednesday.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's clash with West Bromwich Albion, the caretaker boss admitted he had no updates on the current managerial situation, with plenty of candidates linked but nothing yet materialising.

However, he has urged the club and chairman Huw Jenkins not to rush into things, saying he will happily keep his temporary post for as long as he has to as they find the right man for the job.

No managerial update

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Curtis was unable to provide an update on the vacancy at the Liberty Stadium, saying that it is "an ongoing scenario" and that "there's no real news."

This is because "it's important [the club] get the right man" in and so "it will take however long it takes" for that to happen, whilst it does not help that "it's a difficult time at Christmas."

When asked about the Marcelo Bielsa link, he said that, whilst it "appears" that is possible, he still doesn't know. Rumours have cooled recently, but it still "wouldn't surprise" Curtis if he "walked in."

However, the club "are talking to people," he said, "and once they home in on the right person, we'll all know."

"The most important thing" is that the club appoint "the right person" for the job, as there is "no point rushing it," Curtis continued. Therefore, he is "happy to carry on...for as long as it takes."

The caretaker boss is "preparing for the games ahead" as if he will be in charge for them, but he knows "things change quickly and a new manager can walk in at any time."

Nonetheless, he is "enjoying" what is "a different experience to before," with him having been in temporary charge of the club when they were lower down the football pyramid.

Improvements seen, but results must come too

Since Curtis came under charge, Swansea have improved their performances too, but the results still aren't coming.

An unfortunate defeat to Manchester City - decided by a deflected stoppage time strike from Yaya Touré - and a goalless draw with West Ham United have been his two games so far, and he has seen "in the performance[s]" that things have got better.

He believes this is because the players aren't feeling the pressure, which is a good thing as it means they are "playing freely and are able to express themselves."

Nonetheless, Curtis recognises that "sooner or later, [Swansea] have to start winning games."

With just one win from their last 13 matches, the caretaker conceded that "there's no wonder [they're] in the bottom three," but said that the team are confident in getting themselves out of the current mess.

"The players are comfortable with our style," he continued, adding that they are "sure results can come" if they keep playing "well" - as they have done in the "last few games."

Curtis is looking for the fans to continue their good support too, saying that "any nerves can go from the stand to the players," but, fortunately, that hasn't been "felt" yet.

"[The fans] have a huge part to play," he said, and Swansea are doing their best to please them by getting "back to the basics" of how the team play - "passing to another white shirt, move again and look for the next pass."

As for the West Ham result, even though it was only a draw and the Welsh outfit felt they could have got more, Curtis was positive, saying "every point is a step forward."

Furthermore, it served as "a reminder to [him] and [the players] themselves" that Swansea "can play," and "with the quality [they] have," he is "confident" the team "can get out of trouble."

First and foremost though, they "have to find a way to win games."

This weekend's opposition - West Brom

The focus, however, at the Liberty Stadium is on Saturday's clash with West Brom, regardless of what is happening in the dugout.

Curtis believes the focus is on Swansea too this weekend and not the Baggies, as it is they who are "at home" and so it is "about how [they] play."

He sees that the players are "getting back to possession-based game" and believes that, "if [they] can continue to go back to principles that took [them] to this level," then he is "sure" that they can "move forward."

There is a possibility that Saido Berahino could face the Swans this week too, with Salomon Rondon suspended - as well as James McClean - which could pave him a way back into the team.

Said Berahino has played a substitute's role for the majority of the season so far, but could start against Swansea this weekend. (Photo: Guardian)

This could be good for the hosts though, as Curtis revealed "he played against [their] under-21s a few weeks ago," so he has "spoke to [the] coaches" about what to expect if he does feature.

Nonetheless, he again refused to dwell on the opposition, saying that they will be "aware" of "whoever comes in" for West Brom and that "the emphasis" remains on Swansea.

"We're at home and we have to enforce our style."

January transfer window nearing

With the winter transfer window right around the corner, it was inevitable that Curtis was to be quizzed about potential targets too, even if he is unlikely to be in charge when it rolls around.

However, he was able to reveal that the club are looking for "a number of players" to "improve the team," adding that this is not related to their situation in the table as "you always need players," regardless of "whether you're in the bottom three of top three."

"As far as I'm aware there will be some movement," the caretaker continued, "but if you ask which areas, you can throw a blanket over it."

He is interested about "how [the transfer market] works" too as a manager, as he's "never been in that process," but will first have to wait and see if he's "still in charge."

One rumour that has circulated widely this week, however, has been about a departure from the Liberty, with summer signing Franck Tabanou linked with a return to France after failing to make an appearance for the Swans yet.

Curtis said this was "news" to him, adding that the player himself "has been injured for a while, six weeks or so," which has contributed to his lack of playing time.

Still, he conceded that Tabanou has become "frustrated" with his few opportunities, calling him "unfortunate" because of "the form of Neil Taylor" at left-back keeping him out - the person he would "vote" for as "player of the year" if he could at this time.

"Neil and his consistency have been excellent," Curtis added, suggesting it will take something massive for the back-up to get a chance.

The boss will be looking for Taylor to keep up this form on Saturday, as well as his team in general following two good performances, as they welcome West Brom to the Liberty for a 3PM kick-off.