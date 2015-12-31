Reports: Sunderland set to secure Lamine Kone signing

Sunderland are on the verge of capturing their first January signing, with Lamine Kone set for a switch to the Stadium of Light according to the Sunderland Echo.

Kone passed his medical earlier this week and is expected to be a Sunderland player by the weekend.

The Lorient defender will be Sam Allardyce’s first signing as Sunderland boss, with the fee expected to be in the region of £5 million. The 26-year-old defender has been keen to join the Premier League with his contract nearly up with the French club.

More signings to follow?

Despite the Kone deal being close, it is understood Allardyce wants to secure a further two signings early on in the transfer window.

A forward and centre-back are thought to be the priorities as Sunderland find themselves in yet another relegation battle. Kone’s teammate Lamine Gassama reportedly turned down an offer to join the North East side, even though his contract expires at the end of the season.

Allardyce revealed he hopes to be ‘successful’ early on in the market in a bid to have the new signings gel quickly so his side can claw back at the seven points they are currently adrift in the relegation zone.

Struggles continue

A narrow defeat to Liverpool on Wednesday night ensured the Black Cats lost there fifth game in succession.

The former West Ham United boss was pleased with the way his side applied themselves in the defeat though, with fellow strugglers Aston Villa next on the agenda.

Sunderland's woes continued with another defeat on Tuesday.

Allardyce was keen to stress the importance of Saturday’s game, revealing it is a clash his side must leave with three points.

He also described the game against the Villains as a ‘real-nerve tester’ as Remi Garde remains winless since taking over at Villa Park.

Both sides find themselves 19th and 20th respectively, with Allardyce insisting his side have to be ready both ‘physically’ and ‘mentally’ if they want to leave with a positive result.