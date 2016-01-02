Everton - Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs look to cement fourth place in difficult looking Merseyside trip

It's set to be an intriguing Premier League clash on Sunday, with Tottenham Hotspur travelling to Everton.

Contrasting fortunes in recent weeks

Tottenham make the trip up to Liverpool on the back of a last minute Heung-Min Son winner at Watford last Monday to cement his sides place in the top four with a Champions League place the target for the North Londoners this season.

Everton, in contrast, were on the other end of a late goal as they gifted Stoke City all three points with a Marko Arnautović penalty in a 4-3 thriller.

Having won all three fixtures over the festive period, Tottenham take the trip full of confidence knowing another three points will see them finish the weekend in the top four regardless of other results.

On the other hand, Everton have struggled in recent weeks and find themselves in eleventh place before Saturday’s round of fixtures. Despite the heroics of Romelu Lukaku this season, scoring fifteen league goals before the new year, defensive mistakes have been the main worry for Roberto Martínez preventing their push up the table.

Last time out

The first meeting between the two sides this season took place at White Hart Lane in late August, with both failing to break the deadlock in a frustrating goalless draw.

A man of the match performance by Tim Howard in the Toffees goal prevented the home side from netting a winner, despite having twenty shots throughout the contest. With Tottenham adding Son to their squad just days later, they will be hoping their Korean makes the difference once again on Sunday.

On their last trip to Goodison Park, on the final day of the 2014-15 season, Tottenham ran out 1-0 victors thanks for a fine Harry Kane header from an Eric Dier cross. With the three points last season sealing a fifth placed finish in the league, Mauricio Pochettino will be hoping a similar result will see them go one better when the season concludes in May.

Kane heads in against Everton last season (photo: getty)

Team news

Everton will be without the injured James McCarthy ahead of their first game in 2016. The Irish international midfielder may be joined by Tom Cleverley on the sidelines although Phil Jagielka and Steven Pienaar, against his former side, may return.

Probable line-up: Howard; Coleman, Stones, Funes Mori, Baines; Barry, Bešić; Deulofeu, Barkley, Mirallas; Lukaku

Tottenham will once again be without long term absentees Alex Pritchard and Clinton N’Jie, whilst Mousa Dembélé will be joining them in the treatment room for the next three weeks at least. The injury to Dembélé could mean Son deputises following his late heroics at Vicarage Road.

Probable line-up: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Alli; Lamela, Eriksen, Son; Kane

Hoping to start the new year in style

Both sides will be hoping to kickstart 2016 with a valuable three points for different reasons. Everton need the points to move into the top half of the table ahead of an, expected, push for European places in the latter stages of the year.

Tottenham, on the other hand, require maximum points to put pressure on Manchester City as they aim to cement a top four place as soon as possible.