Chelsea - West Bromwich Albion Preview: Blues looking to kick on after positive start to 2016

Chelsea will be hoping for another strong home performance on Wednesday night, when they play host to Tony Pulis' West Brom side.

The Blues have enjoyed a fine run of form since interim boss Guus Hiddink took the reins, including three wins and two draws.

Both sides had differing FA Cup weekends, with Hiddink's side coming through unscathed against Scunthorpe but the Baggies needed a late goal to secure a third round replay against Bristol City.

No doubt the confidence will be with the home side after recent performances, but they can't take anything for granted as West Brom can be a dangerous opponent.

Background

Chelsea came out on top earlier this season against the Baggies, when they won 3-2 at the Hawthorns. Although the Blues had a man sent off, they managed to come out on top against Wednesday's opponents.

The last five meetings between the clubs have an even spread of results, with Chelsea winning two, West Brom winning once and the sides sharing the spoils on two occasions.

The home team have the chance to leapfrog Pulis' men in the Premier League, with a win taking them above West Brom on goal difference. The Blues currently sit 14th in the table on 23 points, while the Baggies sit comfortable on 26 in 12th position.

Costa fit to lead the line

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has won the race to be fit in time for Wednesday night's visit of West Brom, with the Spanish forward starting to show some signs of the quality he possesses.

Costa limped off during his side's cup game against Scunthorpe in the FA Cup last weekend, complaining about a knee injury. Manager Hiddink though has confirmed that his lead striker will be fit for Wednesday night.

The home side will need Costa in this Premier League clash, as the Baggies have won their last two league games and are unbeaten in three.

Diego Costa in action against Scunthorpe last weekend.

Team news

Chelsea: There are no new injury problems for Hiddink's side as the same faces are on the sideline. Last season's talisman, Eden Hazard, remains a doubt for the game because of a groin problem, with rumours he has been working individually with the physios in training.

Loic Remy has recovered from a calf problem, and will provide some timely cover for Costa but will also be looking to push for a possible starting spot. Fellow striker Radamel Falcao though will miss another game for the Blues as he still recovers from a thigh problem.

West Brom: The Baggies will be sweating on the fitness of two key players, as Jonas Olsson and Victor Anichebe are major doubts for the trip to London. Both are struggling with hamstring injuries, which have kept them from playing the last two games.

Pulis will have a selection headache though, as Ben Foster made his comeback in the 2-2 draw against Bristol City last weekend. Boaz Myhill though could get the nod as he has deputised for the 10 months that Foster has missed.