Chelsea's Farrow and Brett loaned to Bristol City Women

On Tuesday, Bristol City Women announced the arrival of Chelsea Ladies starlets Millie Farrow and Jodie Brett. Both have signed one-year loan deals from the reigning WSL 1 champions.

Farrow has plenty of potential

Farrow is a vastly experienced striker for her age, raking up a huge amount of appearances and goals since joining Chelsea in 2011.

The centre-forward has netted an incredible 67 goals in 64 games for the Blues' Centre of Excellence and Development Team.

First-team opportunities have been limited, but is understandable given Chelsea's strength going forward. However, she has still managed to score twice in six matches.

Brett keen to prove herself

Her team-mate, Brett, joined Chelsea as a youngster and has gone on to enjoy plenty of success with the youth side.

She was a part of the Chelsea Centre Of Excellence under-17 squad that claimed a league and FA Cup double back in May 2012.

A midfielder by trade, the the 19-year-old became a regular in the Development Team and made four appearances in the first-team's title-winning campaign last term.

Farrow looks set to become one of the hottest goalscoring prospects in England. (Image credit: Chelsea FC)

Farrow, Brett and Kirk have their say

19-year-old Farrow admitted she is "really excited for the opportunity at Bristol". After going through their first training session on the day they arrived, she added that the club had been "really friendly and welcoming". Farrow also said that she "just can’t wait for the season to start", in a bid to make waves in the WSL 2.

Brett is keen to "develop [her] game" and that the "opportunity" at Bristol City gives the midfielder "the chance to do exactly that". The youngster paid tribute to the "fantastic facilities" at the club, and is also "looking forward to getting started".

Manager Willie Kirk gave the final thoughts to Bristol's club website: “Millie is a natural goal scorer and Jodie is a solid midfielder, with great experience at such a young age. Both players will be a great addition to the squad in our bid for promotion back into WSL1.”