Liverpool Ladies announce signing of Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir

Liverpool Ladies have announced yet another new signing with young talent and highly-rated Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir signing contract with the Reds.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who has already played for Arsenal Ladies before and won the FA Women's Cup in 2014, completed her move from Bristol City Women - whom she only joined in the mid-season break of 2015.

Weir describes Liverpool as a "really ambitious club" and is confident that "we can win more trophies over the next few seasons."

Weir, who started her career in the Hibernian Ladies youth system from the age of 10, made 12 appearances for Scotland's national team so far in which she managed to score two goals.

Rogers believes Weir has huge potential

Liverpool Ladies manager Scott Rogers is confident thinks that Weir is an "exciting, young player who has huge potential," and that she "can provide us with a real goal threat from midfield."

Weir unfortunately could not prevent Bristol City Women from being relegated from WSL 1 last season but is nevertheless looking forward to her new challenge in Liverpool.

"It is a great move for me," she told the club's official website. The 20-year-old believes that there are a lot of talented players at the club already and playing alongside them will help her develop her game even more.

Weir will be Liverpool's new number ten. (Photo: Liverpool Ladies)

Both teams have been busy in the transfer market already

Liverpool and Bristol City have made moves in this window, coincidentally both have involved the champions, Chelsea Ladies. The Merseyside club acquired the services of Laura Coombs on a season-long loan deal, which could be a great move for all parties.

The WSL 2 side also utilised the loan system to great effect, picking up two starlets from the Chelsea ranks. Both Millie Farrow and Jodie Brett have arrived until the end of the year also.