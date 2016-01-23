Sunderland 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Spoils shared at the Stadium of Light

An equaliser from the in-form Patrick van Aanholt secured Sunderland a point against an impressive Bournemouth side on Saturday afternoon. The Black Cats pushed for a winner, but Benik Afobe's early opener and a series of late chances left the Cherries ruing their profligacy.

Sam Allardyce named a largely similar Sunderland eleven to that which held Tottenham for so long last weekend, recognising that it was the substitutes during the game that effected their flow. Vito Mannone and Fabio Borini regained their starting spots in place of the impressive Jordan Pickford and the now departed Danny Graham. As for Bournemouth, they remained unchanged after dispatching Norwich City 3-0 a week previous.

Dominant start from Bournemouth

Bournemouth were on top early on and were controlling all the possession. They were finding it easy to break down Sunderland's defence, who were struggling to cope with their pacey build-up play. Dan Gosling nearly provided the opening goal with a surging run and shot, only for Benik Afobe to slide it past the post.

The South Coast side weren't waiting long for the breakthrough, however, as Afobe struck once again. The ball was switched from left to right and towards Junior Stanislas, who whipped in the perfect ball to Afobe. He powered a fine finish past Mannone, as the Italian tried in vain to haul the shot away from goal.

It could have been even worse a few minutes later, when Charlie Daniels shot a dangerous cross into the box. This time the big money signing couldn't repeat the feat, and somehow managed to lift the ball over the bar. It seemed to catch him on the hip, with only a meaningful touch needed to make it two-nil.

Sunderland stabilise and draw level

Sunderland finally began to get a foot on the ball and kill Bournemouth's irresistible attacking style. Set-pieces and crosses seemed to be the best way to get back into the game. John O'Shea's headed effort brought a good save from Artur Boruc, while Billy Jones almost got on the end of a Yann M'Vila cross.

The Polish stopper then made a mess of Borini's deflected drive before gathering at the second time of asking. The pressure would pay off in the end, however, as Patrick van Aanholt continued his incredible recent run of scoring. M'Vila fed Borini, and the Italian spread the ball wide to the Dutchman, who drilled the ball past Boruc at his near post on the stroke of half-time.

It was a battling performance from both sides. | Image source: Sunderland AFC

Black Cats continue to pile on the pressure

The start of the second half saw both sides waste great opportunities on the break. Stanislas shot wildly over after Bournemouth countered quickly and the final ball seemed to elude the hosts when M'Vila came forward on two separate occasions.

Jermain Defoe came close shortly after the sporadic period of play, taking a long ball down before turning and shooting without any forthcoming support. His 25-yard drive arrowed just past the post. Jones then forced an instinctive stop from Boruc with another headed effort.

A triple chance came and went for the hosts with 15 minutes left, as the play became slightly more erratic. Jeremain Lens' ball towards the back post was met by M'Vila, though his volleyed effort was parried by Boruc. The two follow-up attempts were met with brave Bournemouth blocks, as the home support willed their side on to try and grab a winner.

Bournemouth miss a glorious chance late on to snatch three points

The Cherries had a series of late chances to steal a point away from the home side, but failed to take any of them. Lewis Grabban had the biggest opportunity of all and he somehow managed to poke the ball just wide after an excellent pass from Stanislas. That was the final goalscoring flash-point of note, as Sunderland remained in the bottom three. The Black Cats are now just three points behind Swansea in 17th, but the Welsh side have yet to play this weekend.