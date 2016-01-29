VAVEL's "This Week in Football" Podcast - 24/1/2016

The team - Joe Uccello, Roberto Rojas and Mike Orr from the popular football show Low Limit Futbol - brings you a new and exciting roundtable podcast, sponsored by VAVEL. In this brand new one hour show, all three co-hosts bring a topic to the roundtable discussion regarding various situations in world football, which is discussed amongst the three of them.

Agüero and the Premier League in focus

This week, in their debut episode, Roberto brings the topic of Manchester City's Sergio Agüero and his influence in the Premier League, as well as the question if he will be Manchester City's all time top goalscorer by the time his career is over. He also makes a case for the Argentine being the most influential South American player ever to grace the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Mike brings the topic of the grueling Barclays Premier League schedule and whether or not they should get rid of such tournaments like the Capital One Cup. He also talks about allowing breaks during the holidays, such as the other top leagues across the continent.

Portugal paving the way for Chinese players to enter to Europe

Finally, Joe discusses Chinese company Ledman buying the naming rights of the Portuguese second division, and using their purchase to pave the way for Chinese players into Europe. In a winter transfer window in which various foreign players are going to China, it brings up the question if this purchase is good for developing the country for the sport of football, as well as what it means for their national team.

Each week, they look to bring you the hot topics people want to hear about. As always, you can post comments below on what topics you want us to talk about next week, as well as opinions on the show about everything in the world of football.

Enjoy This Week in Football!