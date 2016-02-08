Jermain Defoe is enjoying life as Sunderland's number one striker

In form Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe is content with life on Wearside and is eagerly anticipating his return to striker role.

The 33-year-old was perturbed by Dick Advocaat’s decision to play him out on wide and found it difficult. The striker started the season playing out on the left and scored just two goals in six games as a result.

Sam Allardyce quickly spied that something was wrong and Defoe returned to his striker role in October and now has eight goals in his last 15 league games, including six in his last six matches.

Defoe grabbed an 89th minute equaliser at Anfield on Saturday and set the away end into delirium after coming back from 2-0 down.

Former England forward shares his thoughts

Defoe said, "The previous manager used to play me on the left." He continued, "I've never played there in my whole career - not even at school - so that was a bit strange playing as a full-back when you have always been a forward."

He said it was "frustrating" because he has spent his "whole career" as a forward. The striker added, "Not a No 10, a No 9 - and all of a sudden you are asked to play a role you haven't before."

Defoe maintains he will "always try to work hard for the team", but it was "not [his] natural game" out wide. He believes, "It takes away your chances of getting your goals."

Defoe celebrates as he nets a hat-trick at Swansea. | Image credit: Sunderland AFC

Position is key

The veteran front-man says it is "obvious" that there will be a lack of goal when "chasing full-backs", especially when "that is something [he has] never done before."

He was keen to put that time behind him, and move onto the positive run of form he is currently in, stating: "But that was at the beginning of the season and this is now."

Defoe credits Allardyce for the turnaround, "Obviously this manager has come in and, even though I've never played under him, he knows me, he's an experienced manager."

And with Defoe currently in form and scoring weekly, the striker cannot help but think about a return to the England set-up for Euro 2016.

If he is to make the Euros, he must make himself key to Sunderland’s survival bid and ensure the Wearsiders survive the drop.

A trip to France?

Defoe added, "I've not seen my name in the papers about the Euros." He did confirm it "is at the back of [his] mind" but not something he is "fully focused", saying it is "out of [his] hands".

"All I have to do is try to keep playing well, keep getting my goals and see what happens. It is at the back of my mind but I'm focused on playing well for the club," he added.

And on Sunderland’s survival bid, the striker admitted that the Sunderland squad were taking inspiration from the Leicester fairytale.

He said, "It is an unbelievable story. You look at clubs like that and think. If they can do it, why can't we do it?" Defoe believes they have "a strong squad" and the new players who have joined the club "have been brilliant".

The forward has been particularly impressed by them "in the last two games", also adding that the "team spirit is there" and that results should come soon as a result.