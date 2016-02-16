Will the return of Papiss Cisse help Newcastle United to safety?
Is Pappis Cisse the man? (Photo: nufc.co.uk)

Alan Pardew was the catalyst in bringing Pappis Cisse from German club SC Freiburg to Newcastle United in summer 2011, with the Senegalese international becoming a fan favourite in his debut season.

Many Newcastle fans may not have heard of then Bundesliga club, Freiburg, let alone Cisse, but with 22 league goals in 32 appearances during the 2010/11 German season, the forward soon caught the eye of Pardew and his scouting staff. His impressive time in Germany saw Cisse arrive on Tyneside in a deal said to have been around £10 million.

Papiss Cisse unveiled as a Newcastle United player | Photo: nufc.co.uk
Papiss Cisse unveiled as a Newcastle United player | Photo: nufc.co.uk

Cisse’s debut season for the Magpies was a memorable one. With 13 goals in 1113 minutes – a goal every 85 minutes – the then 26-year-old become an instant hit alongside compatriot Demba Ba.

During Cisse’s unveiling, Pardew had stated that Cisse had been on Newcastle’s radar “for the best part of two years” and labelled the forward as “a finisher with an already established CV.”

The following season however was perhaps ones to forget for Cisse. In 3006 minutes of Premier League football during the 2012/13 season, Cisse found the net on just eight occasions, which saw Newcastle escape relegation by just five points.