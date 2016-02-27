Everton return 'refreshed and refocused' from Dubai

The Everton first-team squad and staff flew out to Dubai last Sunday for six days of work in a warm weather training camp. The Toffees are training at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, the same venue used by German giants Borussia Dortmund in January as the prepared to restart the Bundesliga season after the Winter break.

It is the third consecutive year that Roberto Martinez has taken his players away for a mid-season break, with the toffees travelling to Qatar and Tenerife in the past two seasons.

Martinez hopeful that experience has positive influence

The Spaniard hopes that the warm weather will be equally as beneficial as it has been in previous seasons. In a recent press conference, he said that their Qatar trip ensured he saw a "very good response" from his players in the last part of the Premier League campaign.

"Two seasons ago we trained in Tenerife, which was also extremely beneficial." The training facilities and change of environment pleased the 42-year-old, as he believes that it is the "ideal way to prepare" for the remainder of the term.

"It's important and you get the benefit of being together 24 hours a day. The opportunity to work with the players constantly for six or seven days, especially for players who are returning from injury, is very important."

First-team players continue to integrate as teammates

Players working their way back from injury, such as Muhamed Besic have travelled to Dubai. January signing Oumar Niasse, who made his debut as he was introduced in the final ten minutes of the 2-0 victory over Eddie Howe's Bournemouth side in the FA Cup last weekend, has the opportunity to further integrate himself into the squad.

"For a new face in the group, spending time with all the players is invaluable." He further explained, saying that the players are able to "get to know each other", so Oumar especially benefits "more than anyone."

The Everton boss believes the trip will allow the Toffees to go into the final third of the season "mentally refreshed and refocused", which will boost their chances of qualifying for the Europa League come the final day of the season. Everton return to Merseyside this week ahead of their upcoming League fixture against Remi Garde's struggling Aston Villa on Tuesday evening.