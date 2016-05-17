Borini named in Italy squad

Sunderland AFC striker Fabio Borini has been named in Italy's 28-man squad for their training camp ahead of this summer's Euro 2016 tournament.

Build up the numbers

The 25-year-old has one international cap to his name previously back in February 2012 and was called up to the squad for Euro 2012 where he didn't make an appearance.

The Italian has improved his form domestically as the season went on and was a integral part in Sunderland avoiding the drop into the second tier of English football with two goals in his last five appearances with the latest in the 3-2 win over Chelsea.

This will be the first call-up from current coach and new Chelsea manager Antonio Conte but will have to impress to make his final 23, ahead of their first group game against Belgium on June 13.

Vito Mannone has been omitted from Italy's 28-man squad ahead of Euro 2016 | Photo: Sunderland Echo

Just missed out

However one Black Cat did miss out on a place in Conte's squad with goalkeeper Vito Mannone not making the cut along with Bologna 'keeper Antonio Mirante and Sunderland loanee Emanuele Giaccherini.

Mannone has come on leaps and bounds since reclaiming his place from Costel Pantilimon and took to Twitter to express his disappointment of not receiving a call-up and his optimism ahead of the next campaign.

Mannone tweeted: "Sorry not to make Italy squad, but honoured to be that close. I’ll keep fighting. Now Good Break to rest to be ready next season."

Italy's 28-man squad

Goalkeepers: Federico Marchetti (Lazio), Antonio Mirante (Bologna), Marco Sportiello (Atalanta).

Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Sassuolo), Davide Astori (Fiorentina), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Armando Izzo (Genoa), Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham), Lorenzo Tonelli (Empoli).

Midfielders: Marco Benassi (Torino), Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Antonio Candreva (Lazio), Danilo Cataldi (Lazio), Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Lorenzo De Silvestri (Sampdoria), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Emanuele Giaccherini (Bologna), Jorge Luiz Jorginho (Napoli), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Roberto Soriano (Sampdoria), Davide Zappacosta (Torino).

Forwards: Fabio Borini (Sunderland), Eder (Inter Milan), Ciro Immobile (Torino), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Leonardo Pavoletti (Genoa), Graziano Pelle (Southampton).