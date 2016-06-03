Middlesbrough organise York City friendly

Middlesbrough will travel to York City to take on Jackie McNamara's side on July 9.

Aitor Karanka's Boro team were the victors last time the two teams met in pre-season for the 2015/16 season

Bradley Fewster scored the only goal of the game in that match, and obviously impressed the hierarchy at York as Fewster was loaned to York later in the season. He went on to score eight goals in 24 appearances for the Minstermen.

York City are the second team Middlesbrough have announced that they are playing in this pre-season after a friendly between themselves and Roberto Di Matteo's Aston Villa was arranged earlier this week.

A chance for the young guns

Karanka will hope that the game provides an opportunity for youth players to showcase their talents and earn loan spells away from the club - such as Fewster, who progressed well in a struggling York City team who eventually lost their place in the Football League in 2016.

The emergence of Dael Fry will also give an incentive to those players in Middlesbrough's academy to impress in pre-season, as they could work their way into Karanka's thoughts as he looks at his squad ahead of Boro's first Premier League campaign in seven years.

Players who will be looking to earn their first loan spells away from Middlesbrough and get some first team action include Arnel Jakupovic. The 18-year-old Austrian-born striker scored 12 times for Boro's under-21s and looks to be a promising talent after signing from Austria Wien II last season.

Assessing the squad

As well as looking at players to bring into the first team, pre-season also offers the manager a chance to evaluate the team and to see if they are good enough quality for the Premier League.

Questions have been raised about a number of positions including goalkeeper, and Dimitrios Konstantopolous. People have been asking whether or not he is Premier League quality after several mistakes made during the season. The Greek keeper, affectionately known as 'Dimi', responded to his critics during the season and his wife also had her say on Twitter.

Aitor Karanka will also be assessing his new signing Viktor Fischer and seeing how well he will adapt to English football.

The chance to meet teammates and bond in pre-season is important and Steve Gibson will hope his £3.8 million investment will a successful one.

Why York?

Those in charge of Middlesbrough must enjoy York as they prepare to face each other for the second time within a year.

Does Neil Bausor enjoy walking around the York Minster? Does Steve Gibson love the shopping?

Possibly, but the reason Boro keep returning to York could be due to ease.

York is a close neighbour to Middlesbrough but their is no rivalry between the clubs, making it an easy choice for a friendly.

Middlesbrough also want to allow the youth team players a chance against a team who are below them in the pyramid that is English football.

Boro look to be using pre-season to cut their teeth against European sides in top divisions, with Bordeaux, Villarreal and Getafe visiting the Riverside in seasons past.