Sunderland can't ask for more than €2m, says Giaccherini agent

Emanuele Giaccherini's agent has warned Sunderland not to expect a hefty transfer fee for the services of his client.

Wearside frustration

Unfortunately for Sunderland, their coup of getting Giaccherini back in 2013 - for a fee of £6 million from Juventus - has never really paid off. The Italian international scored just five times in 43 appearances during the two injury hit seasons he actually played with the Premier League club.

However the midfielder has had a season of rejuvenation back in Italy, with mid-table outfit Bologna, finding the net seven times in 25 games; a good enough performance to get him a place in the Italian Euro 2016 squad. He in fact was an instrumental part in Antonio Conte's team getting off to a winning start in the tournament, as he scored the first goal in a 2-0 win over Belgium.

Giaccherini celebrates scoring for Bologna. | Image source: GdS

Destined to leave

Despite his good form, it seems certain the 31-year-old will leave Sunderland, with the club wanting to cash in, at least a little, on a player who only has a year left on his contract. There are reportedly numerous suitors for the former Cesena man, with five Serie A clubs including AC MIlan keeping an eye on his situation.

It seemed Sunderland were ready to let Giaccherini go for a fairly low fee, but they've now been accused of pushing his price up after his big stage goal in Euro 2016 on Monday night. However, his agent, Giulio Marinelli has said they can't realistically expect a 'big' transfer fee for his services.

When asked by 'Calcio Mercato' about the situation he said: "I think Sunderland cannot go beyond a figure that is around two million euros." For now, though, Giaccherini is still technically a Sunderland player, but his focus is firmly with his country right now as Italy aim to make another deep run at the European Championships.