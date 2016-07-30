Klopp puts faith in Mignolet following Karius injury

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has put his full faith in Simon Mignolet, as he prepares to start the season as the club's undisputed first choice goalkeeper.

Mignolet has benefitted from Loris Karius' recent injury, after the German shot-stopper broke his hand in Liverpool's International Champions Cup defeat against Chelsea on Thursday morning.

Klopp praises Mignolet quality

With Karius having been brought in from Mainz this summer, it was thought that he'd demote Mignolet to number two at Anfield, but the Belgian will get another chance to prove himself to Klopp, with Karius set to miss around eight weeks of action.

Karius broke his hand against Chelsea (photo: Getty)

That should give Mignolet around six league games to shine, and he's got Klopp's backing, with the manager saying; "Everyone knows about the quality of Simon Mignolet, he's made a really good impression in the first few days of training."

He went on to say that it wasn't set in stone that Mignolet was set to start the season as number two, saying "it's not that I'd decided who was number one", before going on to admit that "the battle is decided for the next week weeks".

Manninger and George to pick up pre-season minutes

That seems to rule out the chances of Alex Manninger coming into anything more than a bench role, with the veteran having signed in the past two weeks. That doesn't come as a surprise, with Manninger expected to retire next season to go into a coaching role at the club.

Despite this, Klopp did reveal that Manninger and young 'keeper Shamal George could get more minutes than originally planned in pre-season, should they have to come in for Mignolet, revealing "we will need to give the other two match time too".

Mignolet is likely to start for Liverpool against AC Milan on Sunday morning, in the second game of their US tour.