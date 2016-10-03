Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City flaws after Tottenham defeat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Tottenham Hotspur were “one step in front” of his side as the Blues saw their perfect Premier League start halted at White Hart Lane.

An own goal from Aleksander Kolavrov and a smart finish from Dele Alli did the damage as a lacklustre City failed to reach their usual level that had seen them storm the Premier League since the beginning of the season.

And an impressive Spurs side took full advantage with two first half goals, as Mauricio Pochettino recorded another win over Guardiola

Following the defeat, the City boss said: “They were better, it can happen. They were one step in front of us today. We have to accept it and learn from that.”

The Spaniard admitted that his side “lost balls in places that were dangerous” while Spurs “won the second balls” which he said his side “had problems with” and meant the game was “a little bit difficult to control.”

City will get better under Guardiola

With Guardiola tasting his first defeat since taking charge of the blues in the summer he was quick to remind that in the coming seasons, when he has put his real stamp on the team, that his side will improve.

He continued: “They play with talent. We knew how aggressive they are, especially at home. Football is a process. In two or three years, my team will be better.”

The defeat leaves Guardiola’s men still top of the Premier League but they have seen their lead cut to just one point with Spurs proving that last season’s impressive campaign was not a one-off, and that they too will look to challenge City for the title.

After the international break City welcome Ronald Koeman’s Everton to the Etihad Stadium as Guardiola continues to learn how to cope with the gruelling English football schedule, and the competitiveness of the league.