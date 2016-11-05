Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Spurs looking to remain unbeaten after 184th North London derby

Tottenham Hotspur might be unbeaten, but it's Arsenal at the Premier League summit heading into the first North London derby of the season.

Contrasting form

The two teams come into the game heading in opposite directions in terms of the form book, with Arsenal being red hot as of late to be joint top of the league table, while Spurs have struggled since the October international break to drop down to 5th in the league, although they could go above the gunners with a big enough win on sunday.

The last week of results sums up the teams' fortunes perfectly, with Arsenal overcoming some tough spots to win 4-1 at Sunderland in the league and beat Ludogorets 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League having been 2-0 down in Bulgaria.

Meanwhile, Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw in the league by Leicester City at White Hart Lane before they then lost 1-0 to Bayer Leverkusen in Europe at Wembley, which leaves their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread with two games left in their group.

Spurs trying to do 'an Arsenal'

However poor Spurs have been in the last couple of weeks, Mauricio Pochettino's team are still unbeaten in the league through 10 games now and it's still possible they could recreate Arsenal's invicibles of the 2003/04 season. Arsene Wenger's team would of course love to be the ones to end their fierce rivals dream though, when the two clash on sunday.

Pochettino has clearly ignited Spurs with the feeling that they should be contesting for the league title after they in theory were the closest challengers last season, only for Arsenal to pip them to second on the last day. This shows as Tottenham are being really hard on themselves despite their 20 points from 10 games being their best ever start to a Premier League season.

Team news

Arsenal left the likes of Santi Cazorla, Nacho Monreal and Theo Walcott at home for their Champions League game because of fitness doubts, but they should all be in contention for this game.

The big news for both sides in this game is that Spurs forward, Harry Kane will be back in the squad after missing the last two months nealry.

However Moussa Dembele and Erik Lamela are both highly doubtful, while Moussa Sissoko serves the final game of his ban because of violent conduct.

Stats

Arsenal have not won any of their last four in the league against Spurs, they've never gone five without a win against their rivals under Wenger.

The team who have scored first have failed to win this fixture on 23 occasions, the most out of any Premier League meeting.

Arsenal have only lost one of their last 26 home meetings with Spurs, a run that lasts over 23 years.