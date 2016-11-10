Cork, Naughton help see Swansea under-23s through Checkatrade trophy first round

Swansea City under-23 defeated Plymouth Argyle 2-0 as Jack Cork and Kyle Naughton featured in the victory. The win ensured Swansea's place in the last 32 of the Checkatrade trophy after seeing off the impressive League Two leaders.

Cork and Naughton, both of whom are battling for their first-team places at the Liberty, were given some valuable minutes on the pitch during the international break, alongside the back-up goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt.

Swansea will face off against a side from the southern section of the draw in the next round of the competition. Goals from Oliver McBurnie and Daniel James sealed the Swans' progression as the southerners couldn't live with the impressive South Walians.

An impressive set of travelling Plymouth fans were extremely vocal but saw their side unable to deal with the obvious extra quality that Swansea possessed, with their graceful passing ability the deciding factor. The victory ensured Swansea's topping of the group, as Plymouth finished the night with ten men.

McBurnie and James secure victory for young Swans

The Swansea opener came after a period of intense Swansea pressure with frequent opportunities at goal, where Plymouth were really hanging on for dear life. The deadlock was broken when James cut in from the left and placed the ball past a helpless Plymouth 'keeper.

McBurnie's finish was far more emphatic as he cut in from the wing to smash the ball into the top corner, once again leaving the Pilgrims' 'keeper helpless. Plymouth were reduced to ten men just before half-time as Jordan Bentley picked up a secondary booking.

This turned the second-half into an exhibition as Swansea cruised home against the ten-men of Plymouth. The Swans will now be hoping that their senior side can replicate the success that their younger team-mates have enjoyed in this competition.