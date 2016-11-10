Watford 'keeper Heurelho Gomes unlikely to return in near future with troublesome knee injury

The medical team at Watford are trying their best to give Heurelho Gomes a return date after he sustained a knee injury in the Hornets' 6-1 defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

Gomes cannot be fully analysed yet as he has sustained fluid to the knee. The medical department at Watford are looking at him closely and he will be given a full examination once the swelling has gone down.

The injury was triggered by Liverpool’s James Milner prior to the first goal. After Philippe Coutinho scored Liverpool’s second of the afternoon, he was taken off and later left Anfield on crutches and also wearing a knee support.

He is likely to miss the Hornet’s next game which is against champions Leicester City after the international break which would have marked his 78th consecutive league appearance.

The news comes after initial reports had suggested Gomes had not sustained serious damage to his knee, but swelling means Watford are yet to gauge an idea on the 'keeper's lay-off length.

The 35-year-old has played 88 times so far for Watford since joining in 2014, and appeared in all 38 of the club's Premier League games in their first season back in the top-flight last term.

Mazzarri's thoughts

In Walter Mazzarri’s post-match interview with Sky Sports, he said on Gomes' issue: “We are not sure if the injury is actually on the knee or if the knee turned around, we have to check in the next few days and wait and see."

A lot of work to be done for Watford

This injury has piled on even more work for Watford’s medical department, who are already busy dealing with injuries to Kenedy (knee), Craig Cathcart (hernia), Sebastian Prodl (groin), Isaac Success (hamstring) and Stefano Okaka (hamstring).

Watford second-choice keeper Costel Pantilimon came on and made his first league appearance for Watford, and it is likely that he will make his first league start for Watford's next game against Leicester.