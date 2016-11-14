Tottenham dealt injury concern as star trio pull out of international duty

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been dealt three injury worries ahead of Saturday evening's Premier League clash with West Ham United.

With the majority of his squad currently away on international duty, Pochettino has seen three of his players return to North London due to injury problems.

Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Mousa Dembele are all back in England are leaving the England, Denmark and Belgium squads respectively.

Midfielders to be assessed in coming days

Dembele, who has struggled with injury problems on-and-off throughout the season, left the Belgium camp due to a soft tissue problem, meaning he missed the Red Devils' 8-1 win over Estonia on Sunday evening.

It looks like Dembele's injury isn't one to worry about too much, with Belgium boss Roberto Martinez explaining that he sent Dembele home to aid his recovery for the West Ham game, given that the midfielder wasn't going to be fit for Estonia. Martinez himself understands how helpful that will be to Pochettino, having managed Wigan and Everton in the Premier League.

Eriksen's injury is a slightly more worrying one, given that he was ruled out of Denmark's friendly with Czech Republic, days after scoring twice in a 4-1 win over Kazakhstan. It's thought that the attacking midfielder has suffered a knock, and how quickly it heals will decide whether or not he starts against the Hammers. Eriksen being ruled out would leave Pochettino short in the number 10 role, due to Dele Alli's current injury.

Kane released from England squad after not playing

Moving onto Kane, he was released from the England squad ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Spain, having been benched during the 3-0 win against Scotland on Friday.

Whilst it was deemed that Kane, who only returned from a lengthy ankle problem last Sunday against Arsenal, was fit enough to travel with England, interim-manager Gareth Southgate explained that the sessions they were planning to do in the build up to the Spain game weren't of benefit to a player returning from injury, making him happy to allow the striker to travel back to Tottenham.