Costel Pantilimon gets some much needed playing time for Romania

The ex-Manchester City keeper started for Romania in their 1-0 defeat against Russia and could be in contention for starting The Hornets game against Leicester on Saturday.

The Romanian made his first league appearance for Watford in their 6-1 defeat away at Liverpool. Their first choice keeper Heurelho Gomes sustained a knee injury in this game after the second goal which meant Pantilimon had to come on for the remainder of the game.

Signing for the Hornets

Pantilimon came to Watford in the January transfer window from Sunderland on a three-and-a-half-year deal. He played 45 times for the Black Cats between 2014-2016.

International duties

The 29-year-old was minutes away from keeping a clean sheet in Romania’s game against Russia however Magomed Ozdoev clinched the only goal of the game in injury time.

He made his debut for the national team side back in 2008 in a friendly against Georgia. He was also named in the 23-man squad for Romania in the European Championship's this year, however did not get any game time.

Gomes could be a doubt?

Gomes could be a doubt for Saturday's game at home to title holders Leicester City due to injury. When signing in January, Pantilimon told the Mirror: “I know Gomes well from playing against him before. He is a nice guy but I will fight for my position.”