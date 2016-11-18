Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole ruled out for four months with hip problem

Sunderland AFC have been dealt another injury blow, with midfielder Lee Cattermole ruled out for four months, after having surgery on torn cartilage in his hip.

Another one to the injury list

The Black Cats have been extremely unlucky with injuries this season, with a number of knocks to a significant number of first-team players, and Cattermole has become the latest casualty.

The 28-year-old has only made two league appearances this season, with his last involvement coming in the 3-2 defeat to Crystal Palace. The former Middlesbrough man has been America to get surgery, and David Moyes confirmed that he will be out for some time.

“We’ve got people making good progress," Moyes told safc.com. "Vito’s had some game time and so has Seb Larsson but Fabio Borini isn’t back yet and neither is Lee Cattermole."

“Lee will be out for four months after undergoing hip surgery," the Scotsman confirmed. “I’m hoping we’re through the worst of the injuries and the players are in good spirits after getting that win at Bournemouth.”

Keeping up the winning momentum

It has been far from the perfect start Moyes' tenure at the Stadium of Light, with the Black Cats breaking he record for the worst start in Premier League history, Things looked on the up, with the 2-1 victory over AFC Bournemouth before the international break. Saturday's clash is just as crucial, taking on fellow strugglers Hull City, and the Scotsman said that his side will look to keep up the winning momentum.

“We need to give our supporters something to cheer about because we probably haven’t done that enough this season," the 53-year-old. “We’ve had a good couple of weeks."

"But the win was coming because we’d been close," he added. "So thankfully we got it and it feels good to win again."

Moyes concluded: “I’m looking forward to feeling it a lot more often.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, November 19 with kick-off at 3pm BST.