Watford player ratings from their 2-1 win over Leicester City

Watford produced a brilliant team performance to overcome Premier League champions Leicester City at Vicarage Road.

They came into the game having suffered an embarrassing 6-1 defeat to Liverpool in their previous game, but they went ahead after 32 seconds after Etienne Capoue volleyed home.

Roberto Pereyra produced a moment of real beauty on 12 minutes when he curled past Ron-Robert Zieler before Riyad Mahrez completed the scoring three minutes later from the penalty spot.

All the goals came inside the first quarter of an hour, and here is how I rated the Watford players in the victory.

Back line brilliant once again

Heurelho Gomes (7 out of 10) – Had very little to do in the game, couldn’t do anything about the penalty and done well to command his area and keep the defence in line.

Miguel Britos (7 out of 10) – Gave away the penalty on 15 minutes after an unnecessary challenge brought down Jamie Vardy, but other than that he played well.

Younes Kaboul (8 out of 10) – Another summer signing proving their worth, he looked comfortable throughout and was solid at the back and never looked in trouble.

Sebastien Prodl (8 out of 10) – A real steady head at the back, the Hornets needed him back after the defeat to Liverpool, and his pass to Pereyra set up the playmakers goal.

Daryl Janmaat (8 out of 10) – Showed his worth once more, settling in as a wing-back very nicely and linked up well with Amrabat down the right side of the pitch.

Juan Camilo Zuniga (7 out of 10) – Replaced the suspended Holebas and played well, didn’t offer much going forward, but he kept the dangerous Mahrez quiet in the game.

Midfield pair on form

Etienne Capoue (8 out of 10) – Splendid finish to put the Hornets ahead after 32 seconds, and played well in a more central role, passing the ball about and pushing forward.

Valon Behrami (7 out of 10) – Looked more comfortable this time out with Capoue, and broke up play several times in the game and looked to get attacks going.

Pereyra the magician

Roberto Pereyra (9 out of 10) – Man of the match in my eyes, the playmaker finished brilliantly on 12 minutes and showed his class all game, it was probably his best performance since arriving from Juventus in the summer.

Troy Deeney (7 out of 10) – Still searching for his 100th goal for the Hornets, but worked hard leading the line and made Robert Huth and Wes Morgan’s life difficult.

Okaka makes long-awaited return

Adlene Guedioura (N/A) – Came on in place of Amrabat on 87 minutes, not enough time to make an impact.

Stefano Okaka (N/A) – Also very little time to impact play, good to see his return after a lengthy spell out.