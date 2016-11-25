Alan Pardew hails importance of Swansea fixture

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has hailed the important of his side's “crucial” fixture against Swansea City tomorrow.

Pardew, who has overseen the Eagles’ poor form, hailed the important of the game for both sides but said that the South Londoners will treat it just like any other fixture.

“Every game for us is a game we try to win,” said Pardew in his pre-match press conference. The former West Ham manager's side are winless in six matches – losing their last five. Palace's last point came in September following a 1-1 draw with Everton.

He added that the psychology of his players is to “go at teams” and “not sit back.”

“We’ve got to get points in the board,” he concluded.

errors costing Palace, claims Pardew

Pardew suffered similar predicaments in his last job as manager of Newcastle United and claims Palace fans are “growing frustrated” at the lack of victories. However, the 55-year-old feels that the Selhurst Park faithful are being treated to some “good performances” and that his side are a few “costly errors” away from earning points.

Big game for both clubs

When quizzed on the safety of his job, Pardew responded by saying that communication with the Palace hierarchy is consistent, insisting, “I have a conversation with Steve (Parish) almost every day,” and that the Eagles’ co-chairman is also “committed” to getting a positive result in South Wales.

The hosts recently appointed American coach Bob Bradley in a bid to turn their own bad fortunes around, although are yet to record a single victory since he succeeded Francesco Guidolin in September.

Pardew quashed claims of the former USMNT head coach’s supposed lack of experience at the top level, saying, “Pep Guardiola had no experience in the Premier League and nobody said anything about that.”

“He’s earned the right to manage at this level,” concluded Pardew.

Palace are currently 16th in the top-flight, just five points above bottom-place Swansea.