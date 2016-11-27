Arsenal 3-1 AFC Bournemouth: Cherries gunned down by efficient Arsenal

AFC Bournemouth came into this game as the underdogs and while a 3-1 scoreline might not suggest much in their favour, the Cherries gave it their all and surprised the home side with some great football early on in the game.

Arsenal took the lead thanks to a poor backpass from Steve Cook as Alexis Sanchez pounced on the loose ball to give the Gunners the lead. Bournemouth didn't seem shaken and were on Arsenal's backs once again and got their rewards when Nacho Monreal seemed to have taken down Callum Wilson and the striker confidently slotted the penalty. The second half was a different story as Arsenal looked more confident and got their goals as Theo Walcott and Alexis Sanchez put away the chances they had and sealed a disappointing 3-1 loss for the away side.

Team News

For Arsene Wenger, there were three changes to the starting XI as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain came in to the side, with Aaron Ramsey being dropped to the bench, Granit Xhaka started the game,replacing Francis Coquelin along with Mathieu Debuchy who replaced Carl Jenkinson in the team.

For Bournemouth, there were two changes to the team, there was a debut for young Brad Smith in defence as Charlie Daniels was out for the Cherries with a knock and Adam Smith played further forward in midfield in place of Jack Wilshere who couldn't feature against his parent club.

Bournemouth played Arsenal at their own game in first-half

Both Arsenal and Bournemouth wanted to fight for the game, each team valued a win in their own way. The game started off in a frantic manner as both teams went at each other and game was very end to end. Bournemouth were solid at the back and Arsenal found it very difficult to break down their defensive setup. They didn't have to wait long, when Steve Cook gifted Sanchez a chance to give the home side the lead, the Chilean international took advantage expertly.

Wilson scores from the spot

However, this didn't deter Bournemouth's aproach as they pressed on looking for the equaliser and on the 22nd minute, they got just what they wanted, as Nacho Monreal appeared to have taken down Callum Wilson and the referee pointed to the spot. Wilson, cool as ever, slotted the penalty away to make it 1-1.Bournemouth had chances to increase their lead but missed vital chances as the home side held on to the ball. Arsenal ended the first half on the front foot and gradually looked more like themselves and were playing their beautiful football.

Walcott and Sanchez finish their chances to seal game in second-half

Arsenal began the second half just as they had ended the first, the gunners looked much more invigorated and played with more intent. However, Howe's boys were not just sitting back and were characteristically aggressive both on and off the ball whenever in possession. The home side eventually broke through on the 53rd minute when a Monreal cross found the head of Theo Walcott to make the scoreline 2-1 and give the home side a sense of comfort.

Eddie Howe wasn't ready to give up just yet and decided to bring off former Arsenal youth graduate Benik Afobe and French youngster Lys Mousset to try and bring the game to 2-2, and Afobe came closest to equalising on the 75 minute mark, the ball dropped to the youngster from the corner but Cech's reactions denied Afobe the equaliser as Bournemouth's confidence looked to be fading as the game drew to a close.

Arsenal held on to pick up an important victory

Arsenal on the other hand were comfortable with their football and put the game effectively out of Bournemouth's reach when Sanchez and Olivier Giroud combined to make the score 3-1 thanks to another goal from the Chilean.

It was a brave performance by Eddie Howe's side, not many teams can come to the Emirates and play Arsenal the way they did, Howe will be proud of his side's performance and will be hoping the results follow suit soon.