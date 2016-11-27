Scott Dann disappointed after 'crazy game' against Swansea

Crystal Palace captain Scott Dann was left speechless after what he described as a "crazy game" against Swansea City on Saturday.

The Eagles battled back from 3-1 down to lead 4-3 heading into added-time at the Liberty Stadium, only for a Fernando Llorente brace to complete a remarkable 5-4 score line in favour of the hosts.

“I really cannot put into words how the dressing room is feeling,” Dann told the club’s official website after the game. “It’s a difficult one to take,” he added.

Palace struggling to 'see out' games - Dann

Dann was left disappointed at the way his side lost the game – Palace’s sixth successive defeat. “When you go 3-1 down, you fight your way back into the game like we did, you should then go on and see the game out,” insisted Dann.

Palace have been in good positions in games in recent weeks and thrown the match away and Dann feels that the Eagles should “see these situations out and take the points,” but “once again, we have managed to give them away.”

Earlier in the month, the South Londoners fought back from 2-0 down against Burnley to level the score, only to lose the game in the final minute. Similarly, Connor Wickham’s goal last weekend appeared to have given his side a point against Manchester City, only for Yaya Toure to tap home the winner in the final minutes.

Embed from Getty Images Dann watches on as Joel Ward challenges Modou Barrow | Photo: Getty images / Jan Kruger

Lessons to be learned

Set-pieces have been a major weakness for Palace this season. They have conceded the most goals from dead-ball situations in the Premier League this campaign. Four of the Swans’ five goals were the result of a set-piece and Dann feels that there are still lessons to be learned.

“it wasn’t as though they were great goals [scored by Swansea],” exclaimed a frank and honest Dann. He continued, “they came from set-pieces again and we’ve discussed this over the last couple of weeks and we don’t learn our lessons.”

Palace face in-form Southampton next weekend hoping to end their seven-game winless run.