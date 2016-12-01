Which summer signings have impressed for Everton?

Change was always going to follow after Farhad Moshiri acquired an initial 49.9% stake in Everton in February and the summer provided the first test of the British-Iranian billionaire’s intentions for Everton.

The club's statement signing was luring Ronald Koeman from Southampton, but the Blues boss did strengthen his squad bringing in Idrissa Gueye, Maarten Stekelenburg, Ashley Williams, Yannick Bolasie, Enner Valencia and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

How have the Toffees' summer signings performed so far this season?

How have Gueye and Bolasie performed in midfield?

The acquisition of 27-year-old Idrissa “Gana” Gueye appears to of been a popular one with the Goodison Park faithful. The Senegalese international has played a vital part in solidifying the midfield and holds the record for the most tackles made in the Premier League this season. Last season a common criticism of the Blues midfield was the lack of energy and desire to get across the park with pairing James McCarthy and Gareth Barry having lacklustre seasons. However, the former Aston Villa and Lille man seems to be the perfect fit for Koeman’s pressing style of play.

The signing of Yannick Bolasie was met with cautious optimism by Everton fans; nobody would disagree that on his day the Congolese winger would strike fear in to any defence however the problem with Bolasie has always been his level of consistency. Bolasie did make a bright start to life on Goodison racking up four assists, and a goal against Burnley, however the winger does appear to of gone off the boil recently.

Manager Ronald Koeman has challenged the 27-year-old to add more fire power to his game and Bolasie himself has acknowledged this, the winger has developed a good understanding with teammate Romelu Lukaku and the pair have a friendly wager for Bolasie to score 10+ goals this season.

Have Stekelenburg and Williams improved Everton's defensive record?

New goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg is dividing opinion on the Goodison terraces. The Dutchman put in a sensational performance against Manchester City saving two penalties to earn Everton a point at the Etihad. However, the shot-stopper does not always look the most assured between the sticks, a mistake against Burnley allowing Sam Vokes to slot home the opener and a shaky performance in the 5-0 thrashing against Chelsea has caused concern amongst some fans.

Former Swansea City skipper Ashley Williams was bought in to add solidity to the Everton backline and the signing had proved to of had the desired affect with the blues only conceding once in the Welshman’s first three starts. However, with Everton in a poor run of form questions have been asked about Williams, at Swansea the defender lead by example by putting his body on the line for the team and leading from the back, some fans do feel they have not got the same Ashley Williams at Everton yet.

Has Enner Valencia been a useful loan signing?

The loan deal for Ecuadorian striker Enner Valencia was not met favourably by most of the Everton fan base, the forward has had little game time this season and has left fans wondering what was the point in loaning the West Ham man. Under-23 striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been amongst the goals lately scoring three goals in eight appearances, he must be wondering what he needs to do to earn a place in the current Everton side. The youngster appeared on the bench in a 2-0 home win against West Ham United.