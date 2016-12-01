Linköpings FC announce signing of Marija Banušić

The 2016 Damallsvenskan champions Linköpings FC have announced the signing of 21-year-old forward Marija Banušić from Eskilstuna United.

Upon joining Linköping, Banušić talked about her excitement in joining the club and stated that she “looked forward to developing at the club and to get the chance to play in the Champions League".

As the champions of the Damallsvenskan, Linköping will play in the 2017-18 UEFA Women's Champions League. This will be their fourth time in Europe's premier club tournament, and they will hope to at least replicate their 2010-11 and 2014-15 seasons where they reached the quarter-finals.

The head coach of Linköping, Martin Sjögren sopke about Banušić's potential and his belief that the club was the perfect place to develop her.

Banušić's career

After a highly successful season with IK Siruis, Banušić joined Damallsvenskan side Kristianstads DFF in 2013. During her time there, Kristianstads reached the final of the 2013-14 Svenskacupen where they played Linköpings. Banušić did give Kristianstads the lead, but in the end, they lost the final 2-1.

She joined the FA WSL 1 side Chelsea for the 2015 season as they won the league and cup double, however, she found that after the signing of Fran Kirby, her chances at the club became more limited. Banušić was on the bench for the historic 2014-15 FA Women's Cup Final, held at Wembley, but did not come on as Chelsea won the cup for the first time – beating Notts County 1-0.

For the 2016 season, Banušić returned to Sweden to play for Eskilstuna United who would finish third, scoring six goals during the season. One of her six goals was against their victory against FC Rosengård in October, which saw her new club Linköpings crowned as champions.

She played in Eskilstuna's debut Champions League campaign. In the Round of 32, they beat the SWPL 1 champions Glasgow City. But in the Round of 16, they were knocked out by the 2015-16 runners-up Wolfsburg 8-1 with Banušić scoring their solitary goal.