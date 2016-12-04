Why Nottingham Forest should make a January move for Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes has not been given a chance by Aitor Karanka since Boro’s promotion to the Premier League and he will now be looking to leave in search of first team football.

There is already said to be a host of clubs interested in Rhodes including Burnley, Hull, Celtic, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday, Norwich City, Brighton, Derby and more.

It would be no surprise to see Forest reignite their interest in Rhodes due to several attempts to sign him in the past. Their chances may be increased if Fawaz Al-Hasawi’s sale of the club goes through before the window opens.

Championship promotion experience

Forest fans will not yet be getting carried away but they find themselves just six points off the play-offs with a host of winnable games on the horizon before Christmas.

A signing of Jordan Rhodes’ quality could be the difference between finishing mid-table and undergoing a serious push for the play-off places.

Rhodes has very recent experience of promotion to the Premier League as he won automatic promotion with Middlesbrough just last season.

He managed to score six goals in 18 appearances last campaign after joining the club for a whopping £9 million from Blackburn in January. This was a price tag questioned by many but he ultimately helped secure Boro’s promotion which is worth far more.

Despite his contribution to Boro’s success last campaign, Karanka has handed Rhodes just four appearances for Boro in the Premier League this season as he rates Alvaro Negredo more highly.

Goals throughout his career

The reason why there are so many clubs who have been alerted by the news he is available to leave Boro is due to the amount of goals in which he has scored everywhere he has been in his career.

He made a name for himself at Huddersfield Town between 2009-12 as he scored 73 goals in 124 appearances throughout their promotion from League 1 and helping them sustain their Championship position.

This led to Blackburn equalling their record transfer fee in August 2012 as they paid £8 million for his services. He had a very successful time at Ewood Park scoring 82 goals in 159 appearances including his first hat-trick for the club in a 4-1 win over Peterborough in November 2012.

Middlesbrough finally managed to sign Rhodes on transfer deadline day this January after pursuing him for the entirety of the transfer window in what became a transfer saga.

Hefty asking price from Middlesbrough

If Forest are to secure the services of Jordan Rhodes in January, they may be required to pay a hefty fee.

Middlesbrough are reluctant to lose too much money on the £9million they paid for Rhodes so are likely to reject any derisory offers which Forest are known to have made for players in the past.

This sort of asking price may rule a lot of Championship clubs including Forest out of the race due to the Financial Fair Play regulations now taking effect and having a huge impact on Forest in recent years.