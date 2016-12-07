Guardiola: Patrick Roberts' future to be decided at end of season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is keeping his cards close to his chest about the future of on loan winger Patrick Roberts.

Roberts scored against City whilst on loan for Celtic last night in their 1-1 draw and penultimate match of the Champions League group stage.

Guardiola coy

But despite impressing against his parent club, City have several choices in their strike force and Guardiola says the winger’s future will not be decided on one impressive performance.

He said: “We are going to talk at the end of the season. We know his quality but the decision is not about one game. It is for one season for the perspective.”

Guardiola also expressed his delight at Roberts’ performance against the blues and praised the 19-year-old.

“He has good quality with the winger, one against one,” Guardiola said. “He worked defensively. I am so happy with his performance of course.”

City make nine changes as fate already decided

It took just four minutes for Roberts to make a statement to his parent club after he put Celtic ahead, dashing past Gael Clichy on the right and firing a shot past Willy Caballero in the City goal.

But the much-changed City side, after they had already sealed progression to the knockout stages, drew level through Kelechi Iheanacho, who will be expected to continue leading the line for City whilst Sergio Aguero sits out for four matches after being red carded against Chelsea.

Roberts scores against his parent club. Photo: Getty/Oli Scariff

Despite drawing the match, Guardiola revealed his delight at his side’s performance after making nine changes to his side, which gave fringe players an opportunity to impress.

The City boss continued: “I’m so happy. We played really well against a great team.

“They deserve to play because they train well and their behaviour is always perfect so I’m happy to give them a chance to play in the Champions League.”

City now turn their attentions back to Premier League action as they ready themselves for a trip to struggling champions Leicester City.