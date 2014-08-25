Manchester City Beat Liverpool 3-1 After Dominant Second Half

Manchester City proved once again why they're champions of England after a 3-1 victory over Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Monday. The Citizens were led by Stevan Jovetic's brace and a late goal by Sergio Aguero to seal the three points.

Liverpool came into the match after a hard fought victory over Southampton during opening weekend and the Reds put the pressure on City in the early stages. Sterling found space and caused problems for Gael Clichy, though the Citizens remained composed and cleared their lines time and time again to keep the match scoreless.

Jovetic, who spent most of last seson out with injury, has come out of preseason in great form and it showed on Monday night. The 24-year-old welcomed Alberto Moreno to the Premier League late in the first half with his first goal of the season in the 41st minute.

Moreno was caught napping in the box and the Montenegrin took advantage with a bit of pace before slotting home through the legs of Simon Mignolet. The Citizens would go on to hold their lead going into the break.

Liverpool looked to rebound early in the second half, but Manchester City had other plans and Jovetic was at the forefront once again. After a spell of brilliant ball movement, Samir Nasri found Jovetic who pierced the back of the net to give City a two-goal lead.

Sergio Aguero, who is working towards fitness after the World Cup, came on once again as a late sub and it took the Argentinian no time to find the net. Just 23 seconds into his night, Aguero beat Mignolet to the near post after a brilliant pass from Jesus Navas.

The Reds would respond in the late stages as Rickie Lambert's header was saved by Joe Hart in the 83rd minute before deflecting off Pablo Zabaleta for an own-goal. Liverpool would finish out the match with injury concerns as Glen Johnson left the pitch without a substitute remaining for Brendan Rodgers. Moreno and Martin Skrtel would also pick up late injuries, though they remained on the pitch for the final minutes.

Manchester City have now gone undefeated in the last 26 matches in which they scored first. The Citizens will move on to next week's meeting with Stoke City at home on a high after a dominating second half performance.

Liverpool will look to regroup, with the likes of Mario Balotelli in the mix, against Tottenham at White Hart Lane next Sunday.