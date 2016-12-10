Liverpool vs West Ham Preview: Reds look to bounce back against struggling Hammers

Liverpool host West Ham United in the Premier League's late kick-off on Sunday afternoon, as they attempt to get back to winning ways against a Hammers side who are just one point off the bottom three.

Both teams lost last week, with the Reds fumbling a 3-1 lead to Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth to then lose 4-3 in stoppage time, thanks to a late Nathan Ake goal.

Meanwhile, West Ham were thumped in the London derby against Arsenal after a masterclass display from Alexis Sanchez, who scored a hat-trick for the Gunners in a 5-1 win.

Defeat last week for Jürgen Klopp was just his second all season, ending a run of 15 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Going into the weekend's game, the Reds sit in third place, four points off of top spot, whilst the Hammers are disappointingly down in 17th just three points off the foot of the table.

Slaven Bilic's men have endured a troubling campaign, this their first since moving to the Olympic Park, and will look to kickstart an improved run of form with a result against Liverpool - whom they beat three times out of three under the Croatian boss last term.

Team News

Sadio Mane caused an injury scare when he limped off during Liverpool’s defeat last weekend, but is expected to be available this weekend.

Centre-back Joel Matip proved to be a huge loss last weekend but is expected to return straight into the starting team after recovering from an ankle injury.

However, Klopp will still be without Daniel Sturridge, who is still yet to recover from a calf injury. Midfielder Adam Lallana could return to the starting eleven after returning from injury late on at Bournemouth.

Slaven Bilic welcomes back left-back Aaron Cresswell and wideman Michail Antonio after the pair missed last week’s defeat with respective groin injuries.

Andy Carroll could lead the line against his former club after making his comeback from injury last week.

Head-to-Head

Despite their league form, West Ham will be confident going into the match, having beat the Reds three times last season, only conceding once and scoring seven.

West Ham’s 3-0 triumph at Anfield in last season ended a run of 42 league visits to L4 without a win.

However, Liverpool have yet to lose back-to-back Premier League games under Klopp.