Nottingham Forest 1-1 Preston North End: Lam equaliser ensures share of the points

Thomas Lam's second-half equaliser ensured a share of the points at The City Ground between Forest and Preston North End after Simon Makienok's opener just before half-time.

A deserved advantage

Preston were immediately on the front foot against the home side as they forced Forest keeper Vladamir Stojkovic into a superb early save as Callum Robinson should have scored.

Forest struggled to get into the game in the early stages as Preston had a flurry of chances when they should have gone ahead. However, Osborn had Forest’s first effort of the game but his effort was far too close to the keeper.

Preston were so unlucky not to take the lead in the 15th minute as Alan Browne’s long range effort was tipped onto the crossbar by Stojkovic as the Forest keeper was being kept very busy.

Nicklas Bendtner was looking to make amends for his shocking performance in Sunday’s 3-0 defeat at Derby in which he scored an own goal. His driving run saw the ball break to Osborn who again saw his shot saved by Preston 'keeper Maxwell.

Bendtner had a better chance to open the scoring just moments later as Eric Lichaj’s cross was perfect for the Danish striker but he failed to convert and fired it over the bar.

Forest were punished for their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal shortly before half-time as former player Greg Cunningham’s header across goal was converted by Simon Makienok to give North End a deserved lead.

An improved second-half performance

Forest manager Philippe Montanier decided to make some tactical changes at half-time as he reverted to a back four with Traore who replaced Perquis and Lichaj as full-backs and Osborn and Pereira both in wide positions.

These changes appeared to make a difference for Forest as they started to get more into the game in the second-half. Matty Cash almost equalised as he had his volley saved after fantastic work by Forest substitute Armand Traore.

Nicklas Bendtner had another great chance to equalise for the Reds as his effort was tipped round the post by Maxwell after being through one-on-one.

Forest got the reward for their improved second performance in the 68th minute as Thomas Lam took Lichaj's ball in his stride before his strike hit the post and deflected in off an unlucky Maxwell to make it 1-1.

Montanier substituted goal-scorer Lam for Patjim Kasami in the 74th minute, who was heavily criticised for his performance on Sunday. However, he had an immediate impact in this game as he forced Maxwell into tipping his effort around the post.

Forest then started to pile the pressure on the North End as the looked for a winner. Ben Osborn's header was blocked on the line and subsitute Apostolos Vellios' rebound effort was scrambled wide as Preston survived.

Despite Forest's second-half dominance, Preston did have a chance to regain the advantage as Stojkovic made a superb double save from Browne and then Makienok.

Forest were then so unlucky to not score at the other end as Vellios' shot hit the crossbar and the Preston defence somehow managed to scramble the ball off the line to maintain the 1-1 scoreline.

Forest continued to knock on the door for the remainder of the game but failed to breakdown the stubborn Preston defence for a second goal as North End held on for a point.

A missed oppurtunity

Despite a very poor first-half performance, Forest will very much see this as two points dropped after the amount of chances they had in the second-half.

Forest fans will have been hoping for all three points following Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Derby. However, with Wolves to visit The City Ground on Saturday, another chance to get back to winning ways is just around the corner.

As for Preston, they will take a point in the end after the events in the second-half. That sees them up to 11th place in the Championship and just six points off the play-offs.

Forest remain in 16th place, nine points off the play-offs and now just six points off the relegation places as the pressure on Philippe Montanier will once again start to grow.