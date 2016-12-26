Chelsea 3-0 AFC Bournemouth: Pedro's double downs the Cherries at the Bridge

AFC Bournemouth's troubles away from home continued as Eddie Howe's men fell to a 3-0 loss against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge thanks to goals from Pedro and a 50th Premier League goal from the magical Eden Hazard.

The Cherries fell away in the first half of the game after making a positive start as Chelsea kept pushing for the opener and on the 24th minute mark, Pedro gave them the lead after a delightful chip beat Artur Boruc at the far post.

The Blues continued their dominance in the second half, Hazard was the centre of all their activity in the final third. The second goal came courtesy of the Belgian himself, Simon Francis took him down and conceded the penalty, which was effortlessly taken by Hazard to make it 2-0.

The icing on the cake for Pedro came late in the second half when he initiated a counter-attack and finished it himself. His shot was deflected and found its way into the back of the net to make it 3-0 and yet another happy victory for Conte.

Bournemouth fail to create any real chances in first half

Howe's Cherries got off on the front foot in the first half but failed to assert themselves in Chelsea's final third, and when the home side regained possession of the ball, they never looked like they were giving it away.

It took some time for Conte's Blues to get going, a series of fouls disrupting their initial rhythm in the game, but once they settled into the game, they bossed it and got the opening goal deservedly after a beautiful piece of interplay.

Bournemouth were sitting deep in their own half and Chelsea were enjoying passing the ball around their box and made the Cherries pay. Hazard set up a one-two with Cesc Fabregas and the Spaniard teed up Pedro, who dinked it up and over the incoming Boruc with a superb chip to give Chelsea the lead.

That goal seemed to have awakened the away side as they immediately got a chance to equalise when Jack Wilshere made an excellent run into the box but his low drive was comfortably handled by Thibaut Courtois.

Wilshere was presented with yet another chance just minutes later when Nemanja Matic's poor clearance ended up at his feet, but his half-volley failed to test Courtois. Chelsea went into half-time deservedly the leading team as Howe was left to wonder as to how he can turn this situation around for his team.

Hazard gets his 50th premier league goal

The second half got off to a quick start for the home side and they soon got their second goal courtesy of none other than Hazard.

The Belgian made his way into the Bournemouth penalty area, his flair was too much to handle for the away captain Francis and he fouled the Belgian to concede the penalty. Hazard stepped up and coolly scored his 50th Premier League goal to give Conte a sense of relief and his side some comfort in the game.

After the second goal, the desire in Howe's men became visibly low and Chelsea were more than happy to control the game with possession and keeping it tight at the back to not allow the likes of Wilshere and Joshua King any spaces in behind.

The majority of the second half saw Conte's team create the chances to extend their lead and keep the pressure on the away side. The front three of Willian, Hazard and Pedro were a constant menace for the away side to deal with and the Chelsea trio were getting all the chances to make it 3-0 and seal the game.

In the last few seconds of the game, the third goal came for Chelsea when Pedro started off on the counter, took a shot on from distance and his shot took a huge deflection and nestled into the back of Boruc's net and finished the game off for both sides.

It was yet another victory, yet another clean sheet as Conte's men tighten their grip on the top of the table, looking unstoppable. For Howe, there is still much work to do if they are to better their mid-table finish of last season.