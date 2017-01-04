Jermain Defoe can save Sunderland from relegation again, states John O'Shea

Sunderland AFC captain John O'Shea, has stated that forward Jermain Defoe can once again save the Black Cats from Premier League relegation.

Crucial to us

The veteran striker has been pivotal at the Stadium of Light since his move from Toronto back in January 2015, and was crucial in Sunderland's survival last season with his 15 goals.

That has been no different this season for the 34-year-old already scoring 11 goals and securing his iconic 150 goals in the Premier League, and O'Shea stated that Defoe will be crucial to the side for the rest of the campaign.

“It’s a combination of both," O'Shea told The Chronicle. "Ability and mental strength."

“He has the belief in his ability and he has the experience too," the skipper stated. "He’s been there and done it.”

“He’s been there and done it," O'Shea added. "He’ll be crucial for us for the rest of the season.”

Knew what he was doing

Defoe took his tally to 11 on Monday as he helped secure a point in the 2-2 draw with high-flying Liverpool. David Moyes' side fell behind twice at the Stadium of Light with goals from Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane.

However the striker managed to save the point with two strikes from the penalty spot either side of the break, and O'Shea stated that it was incredible to see the striker's coolness from the spot.

“It was incredible," he said. "His coolness to put the second penalty away down the same side as the first."

“I was stood watching thinking ‘go the other way, go the other way!’," the Irishman concluded. “Thankfully JD knew what he was doing."

Sunderland AFC will take on Burnley in the third round of the FA Cup at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, January 7 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.