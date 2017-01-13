Crystal Palace sign Jeffrey Schlupp from Premier League rivals Leicester City

Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing of Leicester City’s left-sided player Jeffrey Schlupp, who signs for the Eagles on a four-year-deal.

The South Londoners are expected to be paying the Premier League champions £12.5 million, including add-ons.

Eagles need left-sided depth

Manager Sam Allardyce took over a Palace side in December that lacked squad depth on the left side due to left-back Pape Souare’s long-term injuries, suffered in an horrific car accident, while wingers Bakary Sako and Wilfried Zaha have travelled to the Africa Cup of Nations. The lack of recognised talent in these areas have led to both Martin Kelly and Joel Ward, both preferring to play at right-back, having to play left-back.

The signing of Schlupp, who was part of the Foxes’ shock title winning side last season, will be a welcome addition as he can play anywhere down the left side.

Career so far

The 24-year-old is a product of Leicester’s academy but originally made his senior debut while on loan at Brentford towards the end of the 2010-11 season, scoring six times in just nine league games.

He made his debut for the Foxes in August 2011 in a League Cup game against Scunthorpe United, sensationally scoring a hat-trick in the process. He then scored his first league goal for the Club in a Championship game against Derby County two months later.

In 2014, Schlupp helped Leicester to win promotion to the top-flight and made his Premier League debut in August. Just under two years later, he was celebrating Leicester’s shock title victory.

Although born in Hamburg and having represented Germany at under-19 level, Schlupp has played senior international football for Ghana, scoring once in 13 appearances for the Black Stars.

Schlupp could go straight into the Palace side to face West Ham United tomorrow.