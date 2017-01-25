Moving to China would make me angry, insists Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has said that he would be angry at himself if he ever signed for a Chinese Super League side.

Toure, who has had a turbulent year at Manchester City, disagrees with players moving to China in search of more money rather than playing higher quality football.

Toure against move to China

Regarding the recent outflow of players going to play in China, Toure said: “I want to play in Europe, especially in England. I want to continue doing that for a few years yet.

The midfielder continued: "I always say that if I went to China I would end up feeling angry there. Do you play football because you love football or do you play because you want to make money?

"Me, I just want to play football because I enjoy it. I love playing. I enjoy helping my team-mates, I enjoy playing against the big players and teams.”

The Ivory Coast and Manchester City midfielder also referenced Zlatan Ibrahimovic who, despite his age, made the move to local rivals Manchester United this summer.

Toure said: "Look at my friend Ibrahimovic. He's 35 and he's going to play for maybe… three more years? He's got the same mentality as me. He's a big player, a champion who loves football. It's football first.

"Anything after that is a bonus. You can be lucky to go and play for big clubs and still earn a lot of money. But those who go to China… I don't think like that."

China’s attractiveness

Despite Toure being against a lucrative move to China it hasn’t stopped other stars leaving Europe’s top leagues for a chance to play in Asia.

Oscar recently left Premier League leaders Chelsea to sign for Shanghai SIPG for £60 million while Graziano Pelle opted to leave Southampton for a move to China in the summer.

Former City striker Carlos Tevez also recently signed for Shanghai Shenhua and has become the highest-earning footballer in the world in doing so.

Hulk, Ramires, Axel Witsel, Jackson Martinez and Ezequiel Lavezzi are just a handful of players who have also made the move to the Far East.

Toure’s turnaround

The Ivorian midfielder looked to be leaving Manchester City in the summer however he has since apologised for his behaviour and has been introduced back into the first team.

Toure has made 13 appearances for City in all competitions this season, finding the net on four occasions. The 33-year-old scored a double in his return to the first-team against Crystal Palace in November.

With City's summer signing Ilkay Gundogan injured and Fernandinho serving multiple suspensions, Toure has become more important to City than many would have thought before the beginning of the season.