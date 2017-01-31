Mouez Hassen signs five-month loan deal with Southampton

Southampton have done their first bit of business in what could turn out to be a very busy deadline day.

Mouez Hassen has moved across the channel from Nice on a five-month loan deal.

Squad cover

Hassen has been brought in by his former boss to cover second choice goalkeeper, Alex McCarthy, who is on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

Puel may have made the decision to strengthen in the goalkeeping department after stand-in 'keeper Harry Lewis shipped five goals, as the Saints were torn apart by Arsenal in the FA Cup.

21-year-old Hassen will step in as second choice, while Lewis will return to the under-23 squad to continue his development.

Hassen positive

The Frenchman announced his happiness at moving to England, claiming: “I am really happy. It’s a pleasure for me to come to England for the first time."

Hassen added, "I am really happy to get to know the Premier League."

Executive Director of Football, Les Reed, also spoke positively when asked about the deal. Reed stated, “Mouez is a promising young goalkeeper, and we are very pleased to have been able to bring him to Southampton."

The former Charlton boss went on to say, “As well as adding to our squad, we believe Mouez can continue his development in his time at Southampton."

Top priority?

A new second choice goalkeeper should not have been top of the list for Puel and his team on the final day of the window but it looks like more deals will be completed before the end of the day.

Napoli's Manolo Gabbiadini looks set to make the switch to the South Coast before the 11pm deadline.

There has also been rumours of Serdar Tasci moving from Spartak Moscow.