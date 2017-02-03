Watford vs Burnley: Both sides looking to build on midweek victories

Watford host Burnley this weekend with both sides coming into the game on the back of big victories in midweek.

Both the Hornets and Clarets moved up the Premier League table following their wins and will hoping to continue to climb the league this weekend.

Hornets looking to build on big victory

Watford earned their first Premier League victory of 2017 with a surprise 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in midweek.

Younes Kaboul’s deflected free-kick gave the Hornets the lead before Troy Deeney poked home to double the visitors advantage after just 13 minutes. Alex Iwobi scored for Arsenal but Walter Mazzarri’s men held out for the victory.

The victory saw Watford climb to 13th in the league and now sit eight points clear of Crystal Palace and the relegation places.

Watford have failed to win consecutive league games since September when they overcame West Ham and Manchester United back-to-back.

However, the Hornets will be looking to this weekend’s game as the ideal opportunity to do so with January signings M’Baye Niang, Tom Cleverley and Mauro Zarate all expected to feature.

Burnley hoping to continue strong start to 2017

Burnley’s 1-0 victory over Leicester in midweek means that the Clarets have lost just two of their seven fixtures since the turn of the year – narrow 2-1 defeats to Manchester City and Arsenal.

Sam Vokes’ 87th minute goal was the difference between Burnley and last season’s Premier League champions at Turf Moor.

While Burnley sit 10th in the league and have had a solid start to 2017 they have struggled to pick up points away from Turf Moor. The Clarets' only away point this season came in a goalless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Sean Dyche’s side will be looking to make it three consecutive wins following victories over Leicester and Bristol City in the FA Cup. The Clarets won back-to-back twice in January but haven’t won three games on the run since their final three games of last season in the Championship.

Burnley will head into this weekend’s fixture full of confidence and deadline day club record signing Robbie Brady will only make them stronger.

Team News

Jose Holebas returns from suspension for Watford while January signing Mauro Zarate is likely to debut.

Christian Kabasele, Nordin Amrabat and Miguel Britos are all expected to miss the game for the Hornets.

As for Burnley, club record signing Robbie Brady could debut alongside Ashley Westwood.

Last time the sides met

Watford were on the end of a 2-0 defeat when they travelled to Turf Moor in September with goals from Jeff Hendrick and Michael Keane either side of halftime sealing the victory for Burnley.

The last time the Hornets hosted Burnley Scott Arfield’s 86th minute strike earned the Clarets a point after Troy Deeney had put the home side ahead.

Watford have failed to win any of their last five meetings with Burnley but have earned a point in four of the five. The Hornets last victory over Burnley came in March 2012.

Likely Line-Ups

Watford: Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Prodl, Janmaat; Capoue, Behrami, Cleverley; Niang, Zarate, Deeney.

Burnley: Heaton; Lowton, Keane, Mee, Ward; Arfield, Hendrick, Barton, Boyd, Brady; Gray.