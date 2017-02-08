Colin Bell announced as Ireland head coach

It has been announced that Colin Bell, currently of SC Sand, will take over the Ireland Women's National Team as Sue Ronan steps down from her six-year tenure.

The English native brings with him an array of experience having spent time throughout different leagues in a number of different clubs, especially within the Frauen Bundesliga. The manager is decorated from his time at FFC Frankfurt, including being named Coach of the Year alongside the victories in the DFB-Pokal der Frauen​ and subsequently in the prestigious UEFA Women's Champion's League.

Dream come true

Despite, Bell describes to the FAI's website that the challenge is welcome, and in fact is a dream come true for the manager to take control of a national team. Ireland are currently ranked at 34th in the world without qualifying for a single tournament.

Setting out his goals for his reign as manager of the national team he said, "I will do my very best to help women's football in Ireland continue to grow and to make it more attractive to young girls, who can have the dream of playing football at a high level"

"I want to help the Women's Senior Team to become role models for young girls to look up to and I want to instill the values of the FAI into this job as I aim to be as successful as I can be" the 55 year old elaborated.

After spending almost three decades learning to coach in both the men and women's game "It is a dream come true to be given the opportunity to become a national team coach and it is something during my 27 years coaching that I always wanted to be. Now, I'm looking forward to getting started."

Moving in the right direction

CEO of the FAI John Delaney commented on the appointment with great optimism, claiming that Ireland as a footballing nation are moving into a very strong position: "Recently, the FAI have made some really important appointments at international level and Colin's arrival continues that trend as we maintain our pursuit for excellence with each of our teams and to qualify for major tournaments."

Furthermore, Delaney added more context the appointment, outlining what they are hoping the manager will bring to the women's national team: "Colin will bring a fresh approach and a winning mentality, so I'm looking forward to the years ahead with Colin in charge of the Women's Senior Team."