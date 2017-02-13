Nathan Redmond hails Gabbiadini's finishing as 'top drawer'

Hitting the ground running at a new club can be difficult, but for Southampton new boy Manolo Gabbiadini, it looks as though he has mastered it.

The Italian netted two goals as his Saints side beat Sunderland by four goals to nil at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and team-mate Nathan Redmond has been full of praise for the attacker.

Top drawer

Speaking after the impressive win, Redmond showed just how impressed he is with his new attacking colleague. "We've seen straight away that his finishing is top-drawer, that's his big strength," claimed the 22-year-old.

The midfielder went on to say, "Three goals in two games is a great return and the language of football is universal," before adding, "He's hit the ground running."

Gabbiadini's brace last weekend was preceded by a well taken debut goal in the 3-1 defeat against West Ham last week.

Struggling with the language

However, despite how well Gabbiadini is performing with his team-mates on the pitch, he is yet to fully understand what they are saying off the pitch.

Redmond said, "He's struggling with the language barrier but we have an Italian physio here who does a lot of the translating and he has picked up a few English phrases already."

However, according to Redmond, Saints fans shouldn't be concerned: "He's still tactically aware and understood what we wanted to do here."

Next on the list

As fans of the South Coast outfit hope that Gabbiadini continues his fine form, the next time they will see him in action may be Wembley Stadium.

As Southampton were knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Arsenal, their next fixture is the League Cup final against Manchester United.

They then take on Watford as they return to action in the league at the start of March.