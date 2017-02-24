Swansea City vs Chelsea Preview: Swans look to build on solid start under Clement

Swansea City travel to league-leaders Chelsea looking to pull further away from the relegation zone at Stamford Bridge.

Since appointing former Blues assistant Paul Clement, the Swans have won three of their five league games, climbing fro, bottom of the table to 15th, four points clear of the drop zone.

The Swans face a Chelsea side that currently sits eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The Blues have lost just one of their last 19 games, which has seen them surge clear at the top, leaving their rivals in their dust.

Form

Victories over Leicester City, Southampton and Liverpool in the league have seen a resurgence in the Swans' form, particularly relying on star man Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Iceland talisman has hit three goals in his last four games, taking his tally to eight for the season.

After the Chelsea clash, the Swans face a crucial period of four games against the three promoted sides; Hull City, Burnley and Middlesbrough, as well as 14th placed Bournemouth.

Swansea escaped with a point in the reverse fixture at the Liberty Stadium, despite the Blues, in particular Diego Costa dominating the match-up.

The Swans have won just one point from their last five league visits to the Bridge, but do own a league cup victory on the ground in 2013.

Antonio Conte's side are currently on a run of five games unbeaten, and had previously gone thirteen unbeaten prior to their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on 4 January.

Team news

Swansea will be without Nathan Dyer for the rest of the season after the 29-year-old winger ruptured his achilles tendon in the 2-0 win over Leicester.

There are plenty of candiates to replace the Englishman in the side, with Luciano Narsingh, Wayne Routledge and Jordan Ayew all pushing for a starting place under new manager Clement.

In-form defenders Alfie Mawson and Martin Olsson scored the goals that dispatched the champions, and have shored up the defence to the point where they are among the first names on the team sheet.

The dynamic midfield trio of Tom Carroll, Leroy Fer and captain Jack Cork are expected to be retained alongside striking stalwart Fernando Llorente.

David Luiz is a doubt for the visitors due to a knee injury, although they have no definite absentees.