Rafa Benitez hails Brighton comeback as most satisfying win yet

For the first time in 22 games, Newcastle United were victorious after conceding the opening goal in a game. Last night saw a dramatic clash between the two teams at the top, with Brighton hosting the Toon.

Despite going behind from an early penalty, the Magpies stole the lead in the last 10 minutes to come out as victors.

The result means that the Toon sit at the top, with a chance to break away from the team they have been incessantly chasing or trying to get ahead of. Following the match, a delighted Rafa Benitez opened up about the importance of the game and what it means for the team.

Beating Brighton was more satisfactory

So far in the season Newcastle have had some stand out games, among the huge 6-0 win away at QPR and the meaningful 1-0 scraps, the Toon found themselves in a similar situation against Norwich City when they went down 3-1 at home. A late surge also saw Newcastle come out with all three points, winning 4-3, a huge result for the club in the early stage of the season.

Benitez affirms this sentiment as he said, “we have had great games, Norwich at home was a massive game.” However, the manager offered a comparison to the game against the Seagulls “but the main thing here was we were playing against a very good team, which gives you more satisfaction.”

Further elaborating on the point of why taking all six points from the title contenders“coming from behind, and also against a very good team, makes it more satisfying,”

“It is good to get three points, away on this pitch against a very good team,” Benitez added, “Still I have the same feeling: April will be crucial.”

Hughton's response

Brighton's manager Chris Hughton is highly regarded by the Geordie nation, having won the Championship with the Mags back in 2009/10. The night was a classy affair as mutual respect was displayed from both parties.

The manager, now eyeing the prize with the Seagulls, said that the loss was a "sickener". In illustrating what he meant, the former Toon boss “Over 90 minutes it is not a result we deserved,”

“I genuinely felt, up until the equaliser, we would go on and win the game” he concluded.