Captain Lascelles treating every match as a 'cup final'

As the season is beginning to draw to a close, Newcastle United have been revisiting certain fixtures with vengeance. Last weekend, the Magpies took three points away from ​Huddersfield Town who beat them in the early stages of the season, at St James' Park.

On that note, captain Jamaal Lascelles has spoken about how it is time for his team to get one back on Fulham who beat them in the opening game of their Championship campaign.

Fixing home form

So far in the season, Newcastle have maintained the best away form of any team but they have fallen numerous times at home. Nevertheless, Lascelles is excited for a home game after traveling three times consecutively for matches.

In explaining why exactly he is looking forward to the home game he offered: “We need to put things right back at St James’ Park because in our last home game we didn’t start too well."

The 23 year old knows exactly how he wants his team to play against The Cottagers, learning from past mistakes: “So against Fulham I want us to start well and get on the front foot early on," he continued with confidence: "We’re very positive we can extend our unbeaten run."

On the back of the aforementioned unbeaten streak, the defender thinks that this is the prime time for the Magpies to rescue their weaker home form: “It’s about time we sorted out our home form and start really kicking on at St James’ Park."

“We owe Fulham one as well - every game is massive for us, and all we’re looking for is the three points," the skipper added.

Seven points from nine

Three away trips meant there was a possible nine up for grabs. In beating their title rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, taking all the points from Huddersfield and securing a draw at Reading it has been an excellent week for the Toon.

And like many of the footballing world, Lascelles believes that the positive results from a congested week are instrumental in the promotion race. At one point the Mags went five points clear of Brighton - even after dropping

The Newcastle captain believes that two wins and a draw is , he illustrated: “If somebody had said to us before these three away games, ‘Would you take seven points?’, we’d have grabbed their hands off,"

“All three teams are tough sides, and they’re all looking for promotion - the same as us," he said, offering further colour to his statement.

Lascelles speaks with a strong tone of leadership and wisdom that is perhaps beyond his age as he explains the importance of the outcomes this week: “It’s been a big week because it’s not just been a case of getting three points - it’s been a case of taking three points off other sides as well and creating that gap.

“We want that gap, we want to keep it and increase it," the captain concluded on the results from the past week.

Happy with the team

Playing so frequently, with the addition to travel, is both physically and mentally taxing and Lascelles reveals that it is apparent: “We’ve put in a great shift this past week - you can tell how tired the boys are."

However, the defender asserts that it is not going to change the energy levels going into the next fixture: “Every game’s a cup final and we’re not going to take our foot off the gas at all."

In addition to praising the team's work ethic, Lascelles broke down what he was specifically impressed with over the course of the seven days: “The midfield has been excellent this week, looking after the back four, but individually and collectively throughout the whole team I’m really pleased with how everyone has played.

“And now we prepare for Fulham," Lascelles said as he swiftly moved onto looking forward.