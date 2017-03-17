Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton preview: Two in-form sides ready to lock horns

Southampton will play their third away game in a row on Sunday when they travel to White Hart Lane to face Tottenham in the Premier League.

Although nowhere near one another in the table, the story of each sides' season is remarkably similar, with both going into the game off the back of positive results, setting up an intriguing contest.

Good, not great

While both the Saints and Spurs will be relatively content with their league position and performance this season, they will surely be a little disappointed that they were previously doing a little better.

Sunday's hosts have, undeniably, had another excellent season domestically. Despite failings in Europe, they have saved their best football for the Premier League, and currently sit in second, albeit some way behind leaders Chelsea.

Nevertheless, to class Tottenham's campaign so far as a total success would somewhat naïve. After manager Mauricio Pochettino's hard-working style-of-play revolutionised the North London outfit in last season's third place finish, nothing less than a serious title challenge would be acceptable this time around.

However, with Chelsea already having one hand on the trophy, Spurs will have to cope with being the bridesmaids once again, as they face a scrap to hold on to their Champions League place. While this by no means signals a failure, the Tottenham faithful would have been hoping for more when the they kicked off the campaign last August.

Likewise, Spurs' opponents on Sunday have experienced a similar season. Southampton's European endeavours were also a catastrophe, but their league form has improved. However, they currently occupy tenth place in the table, in what has been overall a mediocre year.

The Saints enjoyed a fantastic season themselves last time around, finishing with a club-record 63 points in sixth but, after another summer of immense comings and goings, have not been able to repeat the heroics of twelve months ago as of yet.

Claude Puel's men's highlight of 2016-17 so far is undoubtedly reaching the EFL Cup final. However, the performance in defeat against Manchester United epitomised their season; not bad, but not brilliant either.

Momentum building

The parallels between Southampton and Tottenham are evident once again when looking at the form-book; both teams will be full of confidence coming into the clash.

Spurs have won their last two games in the league and haven't lost in over a month, while their visitors have also won back-to-back matches in the division, scoring four times in each.

With both teams desperate to continue their morale-boosting run as the season enters its final stretch, a win here is crucial.

A tale of two strikers

It will all be about a pair of front men on Sunday as, on recent form, the two best strikers were set to do battle, at least until a week ago.

Both Harry Kane of Tottenham and Southampton's January signing Manolo Gabbiadini have netted six times in their last four league outings, but the spectacle of them going up against each other was ruined last Sunday, when Kane suffered a nasty ankle injury against Millwall in the FA Cup.

Although this news will disappoint the neutral, those on the South Coast will have been ecstatic. Top-scorer Kane has been scoring goals for fun lately, and the Saints' chances of a positive result increase dramatically with his absence.

With Kane out and Gabbiadini firing, Southampton will now travel to North London not in hope, but expectation.

As for other injury news, the hosts will be missing left-back Danny Rose and winger Erik Lamela. Victor Wanyama is also a doubt, but his midfielder partner Moussa Dembele is available after a spell on the side-lines.

As for Southampton, they have no new concerns, but the likes of Virgil Van Dijk and Charlie Austin remain unavailable.

Match Facts

The last team to beat Tottenham at White Hart Lane in the league was Southampton, last May.

Southampton are yet to win three league games in a row this season.

Tottenham have scored in all their home league matches this season.

There's history between them

Spurs players Victor Wanyama and Toby Alderweireld have both played for the Saints, and manager Pochettino was in the hot seat at St Mary's before his move to Tottenham in 2014.

The sides have 198 times over history, with Southampton winning 62, while Spurs have been victorious on 78 occasions.

Tottenham eased to a 4-1 victory when the teams met at St Mary's earlier this season, but Southampton won 2-1 the last time they visited White Hart Lane.